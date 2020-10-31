Watch Dogs Legion Code Accidentally Creates Pedophile Character

✖

Watch Dogs Legion has accidentally created a pedophile character and the Internet was surprised about it. Procedural generation shenanigans are nothing new for games and there have been concerns about what they do to game narrative. However, this is a situation where that coding has led to some objectionable content. Andy Borjas tweeted out the screenshot yesterday. One of the recruited characters was a teacher who left her post after a relationship with a student. Now, the occupations and reasons for leaving are picked out of a database at random and arranged, so this was a fluke. But, as with a lot of things on the web, people might not realize that from the word go. It’s not like Ubisoft has had any shortage of controversy in 2020 and people are adding this instance to the list.

Uhhhhh you are a what and did WHAT #PS4share pic.twitter.com/xFKSh4eJc2 — Andy Borjas (@DNAbro) October 30, 2020

July saw the company and a few top executives go their separate ways. Before their Ubisoft Forward conference, Serge Hascoet and others resigned because of sexual misconduct and abuse allegations. That was just a few days before the world got an extended look at all their highly-anticipated games.

Ubisoft said in a press release then, “Serge Hascoët has chosen to resign from his position as Chief Creative Officer, effective immediately. This role will be taken by Yves Guillemot, CEO and Co-Founder of Ubisoft, in the interim. During this time, Mr. Guillemot will personally oversee a complete overhaul of the way in which the creative teams collaborate.”

“Yannis Mallat, Managing Director of Ubisoft’s Canadian studios, will be stepping down from his role and will leave the Company, effective immediately,” they continued. “The recent allegations that have come to light in Canada against multiple employees make it impossible for him to continue in this position.”

“Additionally, Ubisoft will be appointing a new Global Head of HR to replace Cécile Cornet, who has decided to step down from this role, as she believes it is in the best interest of the Company’s unity. A search for her replacement will begin immediately, led by an industry-leading recruiting firm. In parallel, the Company is restructuring and strengthening its HR function in order to adapt it to the new challenges of the video game industry,” the statement concluded.

