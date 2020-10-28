Beware: Watch Dogs Legion Has a Console-Crashing Bug

✖

Beware, there's a Watch Dogs Legion bug that's causing consoles, or more specifically, Xbox One X consoles, to overheat and crash. Ubisoft has confirmed that it's aware of the bug and that it's working on a solution, but at the moment, the bug remains live and is plaguing Xbox One X versions of the game. In fact, not only does it cause console issues, but it breaks the game entirely, prohibiting players from progression past a certain point in the story.

As Eurogamer reports, the bug manifests around 6-8 hours into the game's core campaign during a mission ironically called "404." According to the outlet, at one point during the mission, the game will freeze, the console will heat up rapidly, and then crash due to overheating. That said, oddly enough, it appears the bug is limited to just Xbox One X versions of the game. That's not to say the game on other platforms doesn't have bugs, but it appears this specific one is limited to the Xbox One X, at least for now. After all, who knows what will happen when the game releases to the public tomorrow and way more people get their hands on the title.

As noted, Ubisoft is aware of the bug, and is working on having a solution that will be rolled out on October 30. Unfortunately, this is all Ubisoft has said about the bug. It's currently unclear what's causing it, how prevalent it is, and whether or not it can cause damage to the hardware.

Watch Dogs Legion is set to debut tomorrow via the PS4, Xbox One, PC. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of the game coming to Nintendo Switch, but we do know it's coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S next month.

For more coverage on the game -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- be sure to check out all of our past and all of our most recent articles about the game by clicking right here. Meanwhile, below you will find links to our latest gaming coverage: