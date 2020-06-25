Ubisoft Issues Statement on Multiple Abuse Allegations
Over the last few days, former and current employees at Ubisoft have accused Maxime Beland, a creative VP at Ubisoft Toronto, of sexual misconduct. In addition to those allegations, Assassin's Creed Valhalla creative director Ashraf Ismail stepped down earlier in the week, following accusations of infidelity. Today, Ubisoft issued a statement regarding its intent to investigate allegations of wrongdoing at the company with the help of outside consultants. It's not clear if disciplinary action has been taken at this point in time, but Ubisoft's statement does indicate the company is planning to take action to prevent similar conduct in the future.
The statement is included in its entirety, below:
"Concerning recent allegations raised against certain Ubisoft team members: We want to start by apologizing to everyone affected by this – we are truly sorry. We are dedicated to creating an inclusive and safe environment for our teams, players, and communities. It is clear we have fallen short of this in the past. We must do better.
We have started by launching investigations into the allegations with the support of specialized external consultants. Based on the outcomes, we are fully committed to taking any and all appropriate disciplinary action. As these investigations are ongoing, we can't comment further. We are also auditing our existing policies, processes, and systems to understand where these have broken down, and to ensure we can better prevent, detect, and punish inappropriate behavior.
We will be sharing additional measures that we are putting in place with our teams in the coming days. Our goal is to foster an environment that our employees, partners, and communities can be proud of –one that reflects our values and that is safe for everyone."
At this time, no additional information has been provided by the company. Ubisoft is the largest game company in Europe, valued earlier this year at $9.6 billion. The company has multiple subsidiaries located around the globe, in addition to Ubisoft Toronto.
To learn more about what you can do to prevent sexual violence, please consider donating to RAINN or visit RAINN's website for a number of resources. If you or a loved one has suffered because of sexual violence, contact RAINN's National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline.