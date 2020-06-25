Ubisoft Issues Statement on Multiple Abuse Allegations

Over the last few days, former and current employees at Ubisoft have accused Maxime Beland, a creative VP at Ubisoft Toronto, of sexual misconduct. In addition to those allegations, Assassin's Creed Valhalla creative director Ashraf Ismail stepped down earlier in the week, following accusations of infidelity. Today, Ubisoft issued a statement regarding its intent to investigate allegations of wrongdoing at the company with the help of outside consultants. It's not clear if disciplinary action has been taken at this point in time, but Ubisoft's statement does indicate the company is planning to take action to prevent similar conduct in the future.

The statement is included in its entirety, below:

"Concerning recent allegations raised against certain Ubisoft team members: We want to start by apologizing to everyone affected by this – we are truly sorry. We are dedicated to creating an inclusive and safe environment for our teams, players, and communities. It is clear we have fallen short of this in the past. We must do better.