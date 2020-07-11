Ubisoft Announces Multiple Executives Exiting After Sexual Misconduct Claims

✖

Ubisoft announced that Serge Hascoet and other top executives are resigning in the wake of sexual misconduct and abuse allegations. Journalist Jason Schreier broke the news as the company readies it’s Ubisoft Forward announcement tomorrow. His tweets report that Yannis Mallet, head of their Canadian studios, and Cecile Cornet, their head of HR are also leaving. This news comes at a critical juncture for the company as they previously issued a statement when the allegations materialized. Now that multiple high-ranking officials that had claims against them are gone, the company is looking to make a statement that they are turning the page. *UPDATE* Check out Ubisoft’s press release about the resignations down below:

"Serge Hascoët has chosen to resign from his position as Chief Creative Officer, effective immediately. This role will be taken by Yves Guillemot, CEO and Co-Founder of Ubisoft, in the interim. During this time, Mr. Guillemot will personally oversee a complete overhaul of the way in which the creative teams collaborate.

Whoaaaa Ubisoft just announced that Serge Hascoet, the most powerful creative force at their company and the man at the center of multiple recent allegations involving abuse and abating abusers, is resigning. — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) July 11, 2020

Yannis Mallat, Managing Director of Ubisoft’s Canadian studios, will be stepping down from his role and will leave the Company, effective immediately. The recent allegations that have come to light in Canada against multiple employees make it impossible for him to continue in this position.

Top Ubisoft executives Yannis Mallat (head of Canadian studios) and Cecile Cornet (head of HR) are also gone. Ubisoft is cleaning house. — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) July 11, 2020

Additionally, Ubisoft will be appointing a new Global Head of HR to replace Cécile Cornet, who has decided to step down from this role, as she believes it is in the best interest of the Company’s unity. A search for her replacement will begin immediately, led by an industry-leading recruiting firm. In parallel, the Company is restructuring and strengthening its HR function in order to adapt it to the new challenges of the video game industry."

This is a *huge* deal for Ubisoft. Serge Hascoet was the man in charge of ALL of their games. With one word he could greenlight or cancel a project. Many Ubisoft employees believed he was too powerful and close to the CEO to ever be ousted, no matter how many allegations emerged — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) July 11, 2020

