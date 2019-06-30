Watch Dogs Legion Is Designed To Be Replayed 20 Times

When Ubisoft revealed Watch Dogs Legion earlier this month for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, the big selling point was that there’s no main character, rather every NPC in the game can be recruited to your cause, played, and features an origin mission plus full voice acting and animations. The system sounds ambitious — and it is — but it also sounds like it will add a ton of replayability to the game, and it will. According to Ubisoft, there’s 20 different versions of the game’s script, meaning really it’s designed to be played at least 20 times. Each of these 20 scripts has different characters, different personas, and is a different experience.

“There’s no dude on the box who’s there to start all the cinematics and the people you recruit are just the supporting cast,” said creative director Clint Hocking while speaking about the game. “There are 20 different versions of Legion’s script, and I don’t just mean people saying the same lines. We’re talking different characters, different personas, different voices, different acting. We’re using technology to alter all the voices so that even if you happen to recruit Joe and John and they have the same actor and the same personality when they talk to each other, you won’t know it’s the same actor because we modulate the voices. We used photogrammetry to capture dozens of different faces, which have been combined using innovative animation techniques to produce literally thousands of unique heads.”

As you can see, there’s a lot of procedural generation going on under the hood of this game, but unlike most games with this, it looks like Watch Dogs Legion will still feel hand-crafted, or at least that’s the goal of Ubisoft.

“Whether you choose some suave, sophisticated secret agent dude, or some 80-year-old lady that you saw feeding pigeons in the park, your story is going to be uniquely yours,” added Hocking.

Watch Dogs Legion will be available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC when it launches next year on March 6. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port.

