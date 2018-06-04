WB Games Hints At New Game Reveal This Week

UPDATE: It looks like we got another major hint that Hitman is making a comeback. Check out the tweet below!

Good afternoon, 47. The profiles have been uploaded. Your next target is… pic.twitter.com/0l1Tyu4gho — HITMAN (@Hitman) June 4, 2018

ORIGINAL STORY: It’s the week leading up to the Electronic Entertainment Expo where a number of new games will be revealed, set to take the world by surprise. But WB Games isn’t going to wait that long to show off what it’s got coming up.

The company took to Twitter today to tease a new game reveal that’s set to take place on Thursday, June 7, at 10:00 AM PDT on its WB Live channel. It also included a mini video teaser, featuring a racing team prepping a Formula One car to hit the track.

Let the countdown begin//72:00:00



Watch the LIVE reveal Thursday, 10:00am: https://t.co/cV6AxRxO06 pic.twitter.com/JCbuRVHVel — WB Games (@wbgames) June 4, 2018

Some of our staff believes that it’s going to be a new racing game but there are a couple of hints that indicate the return of the Hitman franchise for a second season. These come from the video teaser.

First off, while it does look like a race car is being prepped, we never get a look at the driver’s face. For all we know, it’s Agent 47, going undercover as a driver in a possible attempt to knock out a target while in the middle of a race. If anyone can make a car accident look unintentional, it’s certainly him.

The second is the font. As you can see from the “72 hours” print that appears at the start of the teaser, it looks very much like print from the first season of Hitman. Take a gander, it’s pretty similar.

WB Games picked up the rights to the Hitman franchise after Square Enix unceremoniously dumped it and its development team, IO Interactive, with little explanation. Since that time, the publisher has released a definitive version of the first season of Hitman and hinted at its possible return. It looks like that could be happening with a debut sometime this fall.

We could be wrong. There is the off-chance that maybe WB Games is getting into racing; and maybe it’ll even tie in with the potential Superman game from Rocksteady Studios. But the Hitman thing looks more likely. We’ll see what unfolds when this new project gets unveiled in just a few days!

In the meantime, you can check out the original Hitman: The Complete First Season for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.