Who Could WWE 2K18’s “Classic” Superstar Be?

Earlier today, it was revealed that Seth "Freakin'" Rollins would be the cover star for this year's forthcoming WWE 2K18, which is set for release on October 13th for Xbox One and PlayStation 4. He seems like an ideal pick for the cover, since he's spent the past few years establishing himself as an ideal superstar – and champion – both wrestling on his own and with the former super-group The Shield. However, that said, there's still some speculation on who this year's "classic" superstar will be. Every year, 2K Games always seems to peg some old-school favorite to appear within the game, as part of a promotion that features their own cover art, as well as special versions of their superstar implemented into the game. We've seen several superstars highlighted over the past few years, including "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Sting and last year's entry, Goldberg, who has since gone on to appear in several WWE events, including the latest Wrestlemania. So, with that, who will 2K18 feature this time around? While an official announcement hasn't been made yet, we've begun speculating which superstars could be featured in their own edition of the game. Let's take a look at our choices.

The Hardy Boyz In case you might have missed it, this dynamic tag team departed from Impact Wrestling several months ago, despite being one of the company's biggest "gimmick" teams. (Ask anyone what the "delete!" chant is all about.) They made a grand return on the Wrestlemania stage, winning the tag team titles in the process and regenerating some energy into the tag team division. Since then, they've been a weekly staple on Monday Night Raw, facing off against such teams as Cesaro and Sheamus, amongst others. These two would be good highlights for 2K18, if only because of their over-the-top wrestling antics and "extreme" personas. Plus, Matt Hardy doing his "Delete!" pose on the cover would be hilarious. prevnext

Hulk Hogan This one's a bit of a longshot, if only because Hogan got himself in some hot water a little while back for his infamous sex tape and raucous comments that eventually ended his partnership with WWE. That said, there have been talks that he could be making some kind of comeback, though nothing's been confirmed yet. Hulkamania ran wild on a previous edition of WWE 2K years ago, complete with an abundant amount of extras that were popular with fans. So it wouldn't be a total shock to see 2K Sports make a deal with Hogan again, if only to pump up the nostalgic factor. That said, he's probably not the highest choice on their list, we're sure. prevnext

“The Nature Boy” Ric Flair WHOO! We can't get enough of the Nature Boy, only because…c'mon. He's the jet-flying, limousine-riding, kiss-stealing, wheeling dealing son of a gun. He's created an amazing wrestling career over the past few years, and while he's appeared in wrestling games in the past, he's never really gotten his own "special edition" of a game. Making a Flair edition of 2K18 would be a lot of fun, mainly because we could select from a number of costumes (including his business suit, which goes perfect with his old-school poofy blonde hair) and re-enact some of his in-ring shenanigans, like doing the Flair strut out of the corner, only to fall on the mat face first. Oh, and who could deny his figure four? NO ONE. prevnext

“The Heartbreak Kid” Shawn Michaels Here's another star that has become a WWE legend over the past few years, and for good reason. Not only does Michaels have the moves to back up his legacy, but also the persona. Whether he was wrestling on his own (or throwing Marty Jannetty, his former Rocker partner, through a barbershop window) or teaming up with Triple H to form the infamous Degeneration X, he became one of the most beloved superstars over the past few years. In fact, having him involved with the project could allow 2K Games to produce a Degeneration X-labeled special edition of WWE 2K18. And if you ain't down with that, we've got two words for ya… prevnext