How to Start Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Spider-Verse Quest

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has a very interesting side quest that seems to connect to the Spider-Verse films. The character of Spider-Man has ballooned well beyond just focusing on Peter Parker in the mainstream. While it's not unusual for comics to see other characters taking up the mantle of an iconic superhero or doing wild, fantastical stuff that only makes sense in comics, Spider-Man has incorporated all of those things outside of its books. Miles Morales has gained a ton of popularity thanks to the games and his own series of animated Spider-Verse films. Those same films also shine a bright light on all of the other Spider-People out there like Spider-Man 2099, Spider-Gwen, and so on. What was once a nerdy, somewhat niche concept is now one of the biggest film franchises at the moment.

Earlier this summer, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was released and it not only included some of the first gameplay for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, but it also featured Insomniac Games' Spidey as a character in the film. His appearance is very brief, but is one that fans fawned over as his suit was seen in the background of the previous movie. Naturally, fans started racking their brains on if the Spider-Verse movies are canon to the games, how they could connect, and so on. It was nothing more than fun internet speculation, but now Insomniac Games is pouring some fuel on that fire with a new side quest in Marvel's Spider-Man 2. That's right, there's a Spider-Verse quest in the game.

How to Start the Spider-Verse Quest in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

After completing the main mission "Science Buddy", you'll begin to see these colorful spherical bubbles pulsing around the city. If you go up to one of them, you'll collect a little spider robot, but quickly realize it's not one of your own. Spidey will then contact Ganke and ask for help tracking them down as well as who they belong to. All of the bots belong to different Spider-People and Ganke will tell you that the signal that they seem to belong to is an oddity. Once you collect all 42 of them, Ganke will tell you to head to where he believes the signal is coming from.

If you don't want to know how the Spider-Verse quest ends, leave the page now.

How the Spider-Verse Quest Ends in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Once Spider-Man arrives in the alley the signal is coming from, a portal that looks remarkably similar to the ones in Across the Spider-Verse will open. Inside of it, a woman named Delilah is standing behind a bar and has a similar animation style to that of the Spider-Verse films. She notes that "rogue spider-bots are bad for business and dangerous" and then opens a small box that sucks all of the ones you have collected in to it. She ends by telling Spider-Man that if Miguel comes looking for them, to relay a message that says "finders keepers". Spider-Man is naturally confused by who Miguel is and the portal closes.

Delilah is a character that exists in the Spider-Man comics and is a highly-trained assassin. As revealed in a concept art book for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Delilah was planned to appear in the movie as a bartender that exclusively served supervillains. For whatever reason, her character was scrapped from the movie. It's possible that Insomniac Games had already done a lot of the legwork to develop this side quest when the decision to cut her from the movie was made, but opted to keep it in the game. Whether it will ever amount to anything more is a mystery, but it does seem to suggest the Spider-Verse movie might be canon to the games and that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 takes place before them.