Is Wolverine in Marvel's Spider-Man 2?

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is one of two games that PlayStation developer Insomniac Games has been working on for the past few years. Back in 2021, Insomniac announced its sequel to Marvel's Spider-Man alongside a new project tied to Wolverine, formally titled Marvel's Wolverine. Since that announcement, Insomniac hasn't said anything new about Wolverine, which has led to some fans wondering if the most popular X-Men character might show up in Marvel's Spider-Man 2. With Spider-Man 2 having now released this week, we finally have our answer to this lingering question.

In short, Wolverine does not end up appearing in Marvel's Spider-Man 2. All of the characters seen in Insomniac's latest release are once again tied to Spider-Man, at least for the most part. This suggests that Insomanic is trying to keep a clear division between Spider-Man and Wolverine for the time being. There's also the chance that Marvel's Wolverine might not even take place in the same universe as Marvel's Spider-Man as Insomniac hasn't confirmed as much either way just yet.

That being said, there are a couple of hints to characters in the larger Marvel world that do show up in Spider-Man 2. Once again, the Avengers Tower is a prominent location that players will surely swing by in New York City numerous times. Additionally, the Baxter Building can be found across the street from Oscorp and features an in-progress Fantastic Four logo on its roof. And when it comes to the X-Men, there's also an abandoned mansion that can be found on the northern side of Queens that resembles the X-Mansion. To further verify that this locale is meant to allude to the X-Men, there's a large "X" spray painted on top of one of its towers that looks virtually identical to the logo of the mutant group.

Wolverine Suit in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Even though Wolverine himself doesn't show up in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, the most direct reference to the character comes with an alternate suit for Miles Morales. This suit, titled "Best There Is Suit," sees Miles donning Wolverine's iconic X-Men attire. This costume notably comes in four color variants with one being red and blue, another being blue and yellow, a third in gray and black, and the final one resembling Wolverine's throwback outfit with brown and yellow. While fans will have to wait a bit longer to play as Logan in Marvel's Wolverine, they can at least throw on this suit for Miles and live out their Weapon X fantasies in an aesthetic capacity right now.

Now that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has released, it stands to reason that we should end up hearing more about Marvel's Wolverine soon enough. Currently, PlayStation has been very secretive when it comes to its upcoming exclusives for PlayStation 5, with Marvel's Wolverine being one of the only titles in the pipeline that fans are aware of. As such, there's a virtual guarantee that 2024 will finally bring with it more information on Wolverine, and to that end, we'll be sure to update you here on ComicBook.com when we learn more.