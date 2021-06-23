✖

In case you somehow missed it, Xbox and Rare announced at E3 2021 that the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise would be entering the video game Sea of Thieves in a major way with Sea of Thieves: A Pirate's Life, bringing iconic characters like Jack Sparrow and Davy Jones along for the ride. As of this week, Sea of Thieves: A Pirate's Life is now available in Sea of Thieves, and while it does feature Johnny Depp's likeness as Sparrow, it is not actually his voice despite the uncanny similarity.

Specifically, Jack Sparrow is voiced in Sea of Thieves: A Pirate's Life by Jared Butler, who previously provided the voice for the character in video games like Kingdom Hearts III and Disney Infinity. So, given that, it should not be terribly surprising that Butler has been able to so accurately recreate Depp's, shall we say, unique tone and timbre as the character. In addition to getting a veteran to portray the voice of Sparrow, Rare also brought in Depp's stunt double from Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides in order to better understand and portray Sparrow's mannerisms and movements more accurately.

Take a journey to defend your world against threats from beyond the horizon! Featuring characters and locations from Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean crossing over into the Sea of Thieves, Sea of Thieves: A Pirate's Life is available now as part of the free Season Three update. pic.twitter.com/jkIAe9EXcS — Sea of Thieves (@SeaOfThieves) June 22, 2021

"We wanted to get right to the heart of what being a pirate on the Sea of Thieves represents, and through the eyes of newcomers like Captain Jack Sparrow and his crew, explore what the pirate life means to these famous characters and why the Sea of Thieves would be special to them," Sea of Thieves Creative Director Mike Chapman shared earlier this week about the launch of the new update. "Would Captain Jack see the Sea of Thieves as just another legend like the Fountain of Youth? How would Davy Jones react upon discovering a world beyond the horizon where he’s essentially powerless? By exploring the deeper meaning behind both worlds, our goal has been to create something that feels authentic and delightful, especially if you’re a long-time fan of Sea of Thieves or Pirates of the Caribbean."

Sea of Thieves: A Pirate's Life is currently available as part of the free Season Three update to the video game. Sea of Thieves itself is currently available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular video game right here.

