Bungie Addresses Destiny 2 Shader Questions About Potential Fixes

A new week, a new batch of updates for Bungie’s latest MMO: Destiny 2. This week brings with it the return of The Iron Banner, a few hot fixes, and more work on the social spaces within the online game, but one of the aspects the developers wanted to discuss was that of shaders.

When the game first launched, players were confused as to why the team would make the changes to how shaders are used and how they are now a one-time only consumable. Different from how the first shooter operated, but balanced by how easily each shader drops as random loot. A lot of players didn’t find that balance good enough, and they were very vocal about that fact.

With Bungie continuing on their “New Year, New Destiny” philosophy 2018, much of the active player base posed their questions as to why this particular complaint has yet to be addressed. This was Bungie’s most recent response:

Since the launch of Destiny 2, we’ve gathered a lot of feedback on the new shader system. As time went on, and the shaders began to pile up, players lamented the cumbersome process of trying to delete each shader one by one.

You’ve been asking us why we can’t just allow you to dismantle entire stacks of shaders. I mean, there are other consumables that can be dismantled en masse. It’s a totally reasonable question and we wanted to let you know the facts. We’re not making excuses or claiming this problem is too hard to solve. We just want to be transparent about what the problem is, and how we are going to go about solving it. Here is Senior Design Lead Tyson Green to shed some light on shaders:

: Shaders are individual items, and individual items trigger individual reward bundles when dismantled, even when those rewards are simple. That creates a challenge for us that we haven’t yet addressed, which is triggering dozens (or hundreds) of reward bundles simultaneously when an entire stack of shaders is dismantled. This is challenging not simply because an arbitrary number of rewards need to be run and delivered simultaneously, but because we also have to safeguard against scenarios where this produced items that couldn’t fit in your inventory, which could be instantly lost (ex: shaders that produce Glimmer could easily evaporate into nothing if you were at or near the cap.)

It would be relatively easy to find another button on the controller (L2 + X?) and let players actually delete a full stack, but that isn’t the spirit of what players are asking for, so we’re looking at a stronger solve. In addition, we’re also looking at how to address other shader feedback:

It should be easier to get rid of a stack of shaders. We are looking at mass exchange solutions.

We know you miss D1 Armor Shader mechanics. Looking at ways to re-integrate that capability without losing the ability to shade weapons, Ghosts, ships, Sparrows, or customize specific pieces of armor.

We also understand you want shaders to be more freely usable and not limited by availability. We’re looking at re-introducing shader collections or a way to get copies of a shader in your possession.

As the work progresses, players can still enjoy other aspects of the game, including a new DLC expansion on the way in coming months. For now, Destiny 2 is available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC platforms.

