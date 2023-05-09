Winnie-the-Pooh Horror Game Revealed

Winnie-the-Pooh officially entered the public domain last year, and the once silly old bear wasted no time becoming a horror icon. Just a few short months after starring in Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey, the creation of Alan Alexander Milne and Ernest Howard Shepard has been revealed as the central antagonist in a horror video game. Titled Hundred Acre Wood, the game sees the location "twisted by an Otherworldly Power," according to the game's official page on Steam. Players will be tasked with rescuing Christopher Robin, as they attempt to uncover what prompted these changes.

While trying to save Christopher Robin, players will be hunted by Winnie-the-Pooh. Thankfully, players will have help from "Eldritch Beasts that were once familiar faces." Eeyore, Rabbit, Owl, Piglet, and Kanga have all been confirmed for the game, and it seems that they might be helping out, despite whatever changes have happened to them. The game will be played from a first-person perspective, and the developers are promising "a rich story filled world" that will also include iconic characters like Heffalumps and Woozles. Players will also have a lot of freedom to explore the game's world.

"Run, hide, platform, solve puzzles, and shoot as you explore the Hundred Acre Wood's regions in any order you want. Do whatever it takes to avoid Winnie-the-Pooh as you sneak past the hostile creatures hiding in the darkness," the game's Steam page reads. "Discover the ruins of a once innocent child's refuge as you uncover ancient secrets hinting at a reality beyond human comprehension."

Unfortunately, Hundred Acre Wood does not currently have a release window, and the game is only listed as "coming soon," but we'll likely see a lot more revealed about the game in the coming months. Blood and Honey was largely panned by critics on release, but hopefully Hundred Acre Wood will do a better job combining the classic tale with horror elements!

What would you like to see from Hundred Acre Wood? Did you watch Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!