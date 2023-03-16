Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey Joins Rotten Tomatoes' Worst Movies of All-Time List

Despite making a few million dollars at the global box office, horror film Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey has managed to take another lump, and not a Heffalump. With the film now sitting at a 4% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and over 50 total reviews submitted, the IP-sploitation feature is among the worst of the worst on the critical website. According to RT themselves, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey has landed on their list of the "100 Worst Movies of All-Time." Stuck on the list at #97, the film is sandwiched between Uwe Boll's In the Name of the King: A Dungeon Siege Tale (2007) and Scary Movie V.

Written, directed, and co-produced by Rhys Frake-Waterfield, the film was put together and released kind of quickly as a means of capitalizing on the status of the children's character entering the public domain. With no copyright protection guarding the original version of the character, anyone is free to do with Pooh as they please. Frake-Waterfield has already teased intentions to take more characters that are notably from children and family entertainment, and which are now public domain, and make them into monsters in some form.

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey is naturally not alone on the list of worst movies ever. Rotten Tomatoes confirms that films can't appear on the list unless they have a minimum of 20 reviews posted, meaning poorly recieved movies with few reviews are sparred the embarrassment. Thirty seven movies on the bottom 100 films have a 0% approval rating, while all the others on the list range from 1% to 4%, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey sits at exactly 4% with 53 total reviews.

Other horror movies that appear on the list of 100 worst movies include One Missed Call (2008), Jaws The Revenge, the 2016 remake of Cabin Fever, The Disappointments Room, Alone in the Dark, The Haunting of Molly Hartley, Fear Dot Com, and the remake of The Fog.

Another interesting stat for the 100 movies on the list is that 82 of them are from the year 2000 to the present. To break it down further, 48 movies on the list were released between 2000 and 2009, 32 of them were released between 2010 and 2019, and only 2 movies from the 2020s are on the list. Pulling back further, 15 movies on the list are from the 1990s and three of them are from the 1980s. The oldest movie on list is 1983's Staying Alive, the uncesscful sequel to Saturday Night Fever that was directed by Sylvester Stallone.