Witcher Shares What The Bath Scene Looks Like On The Nintendo Switch

After rumors and leaks began popping up about The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt coming to Nintendo Switch, fans started to think that it could happen. Thankfully, Nintendo confirmed during their Direct presentation at E3 2019 that the Complete Edition of the massively popular action RPG is coming to the Switch. Of course, the game itself boasts some rather impressive visuals, which has caused many Switch owners to wonder how the title would look on the portable console. That said, CD Projekt RED was kind enough to share some screenshots of the game running on Nintendo Switch, including what that one particular bath scene looks like.

Taking to Twitter, the official account for The Witcher shared some images of the upcoming port, and while the quality has been hit with a reduction to run on the Switch, it’s still looking rather good. We get a variety of looks at The Witcher 3 on the portable system, and the images show off quite a variety of scenery, everything from the mountains to the bathtub. Check out tweets for yourself below.

Check out what The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt looks like on #NintendoSwitch! #Switcher pic.twitter.com/IczwUDHgDz — The Witcher (@witchergame) June 12, 2019

No specific release date was provided for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition on Nintendo Switch, but it will be arriving at some point in 2019 (pre-orders are live now). In addition to this, it will include both the Hearts of Stone and the Blood and Wine expansions. For more on what is to come:

“Winner of over 250 Game of the Year awards, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is a story-driven, open world adventure set in a dark fantasy universe, where you play as Geralt of Rivia, mercenary monster slayer,” Nintendo said. “The Complete Edition contains every piece of downloadable content released for the game, including two massive story expansions: Hearts of Stone & Blood and Wine. It’s the perfect opportunity to enter this world for the first time or relive the adventure — on the go! The game is scheduled to launch this year.”

What do you think about all of this? Excited to play The Witcher 3 on Nintendo Switch later this year? Do you think the port is looking good?

