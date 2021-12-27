The Witcher’s Henry Cavill and Joey Batey Discuss Their Love of Warhammer 40,000

The Witcher’s Henry Cavill is a well-known Warhammer 40,000 fan, but it turns out he’s not the only fan of the grim dark sci-fi franchise. Netflix is trying to capitalize on the growing fandom for The Witcher by releasing a talk show series featuring the cast of the show, titled The Witcher Unlocked. The new series breaks down the events of various episodes along with giving fans more interactions between the cast when they aren’t in character on The Continent. One recent clip from The Witcher Unlocked recently went viral, but it’s because the clip features The Witcher stars Henry Cavill and Joey Batey discussing a different fictional world that makes the gritty magic of The Witcher feel downright bright and cheerful in comparison.

The clip, which can be seen below, shows Cavill and Batey talking about their love of Warhammer 40,000. Cavill starts the conversation when asked by Day about his hobbies and almost immediately starts talking about his love of Warhammer, which dates back to when he’s 10 years old. As Cavill prepares to jump into yet another Warhammer conversation during a Witcher-related event, Batey surprisingly jumps in and mentions that he’ll be bringing his Necrons army the next time they get together. Cavill, who has spoken in the past about how no one understands his Warhammer 40,000 references on the set, lights up immediately and seems ready to pull out the tabletop terrain in the middle of the interview. Even co-stars Anya Chalotra and Freya Allen get into the conversation, as Chalotra mentions that she’d be up for painting some Warhammer 40,000 miniatures while Allen said she’d join the rest of the cast in some “painting time” built into their Season 3 filming schedule.

At this point, Cavill seems to be using The Witcher press tour as a way to proselytize Warhammer 40,000 to the masses. The British sci-fi franchise is set in a grim dark future where there is war and only war. The game’s setting is notorious for having no “good guys,” with each army catering to some extreme ideal that fuels their endless wars. Cavill has mentioned his interest in appearing in a Warhammer movie or TV project in the past. At this point, Netflix might want to put a Warhammer 40,000 project in the pipeline just so Cavill will go back to talking about The Witcher, which he is also a major fan of.

Season 2 of The Witcher is now available on Netflix.