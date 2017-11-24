The ‘Witcher III: Wild Hunt’ 4LP Vinyl Soundtrack Set Is Live

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt vinyl soundtrack just got a big upgrade with a four disc set that has it all. It’s available now, but only if you hurry.

The Witcher III: Original Game Soundtrack Deluxe 4LP Set features almost 2 1/2 hours of music on four LPs that include songs from the base game plus the Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine DLC expansions. The discs are colored pressed vinyl and it’s all wrapped in a beautiful slip cover. This expanded release is a ThinkGeek exclusive, and you can order it here while supplies last. You can also shop for more vinyl video game and movie soundtrack releases here. The full track list for The Witcher III set is available below.

UPDATE: Apparently, Amazon is running a BOGO 50% off deal on all vinyl records shipped and sold in-house for Black Friday. You can shop their entire selection here while the deal lasts.

DISC 1

SIDE A

01 The Trail (2:49)

02 Geralt of Rivia (2:22)

03 Eredin, King of the Hunt (2:27)

04 Wake Up, Ciri (1:34)

05 Aen Seidhe (2:36)

06 Commanding the Fury (2:08)

07 Emhyr var Emreis (2:29)

08 Spikeroog (3:05)

SIDE B

09 Silver for Monsters (feat. Percival Schuttenbach) (2:19)

10 The Nightingale (feat. Percival Schuttenbach) (1:39)

11 City of Intrigues (2:06)

12 The Hunter’s Path (2:52)

13 Widow-maker (2:10)

14 The Vagabond (2:47)

15 …Steel for Humans (feat. Percival Schuttenbach) (1:27)

16 Fate Calls (1:58)

17 Drink Up, There’s More! (1:36)

DISC 2

SIDE A

18 After the Storm (1:31)

19 Cloak and Dagger (feat. Percival Schuttenbach) (2:46)

20 Blood on the Cobblestones (2:02)

21 Farewell, Old Friend (2:52)

22 The Song of the Sword-Dancer (feat. Percival Schuttenbach) (2:12)

23 The Hunt is Coming (2:05)

24 The Fields of Ard Skellig (3:09)

25 Ladies of the Woods (1:51)

26 I Name Thee Dea (…) (1:20)

SIDE B

27 In the Giant’s Shadow (2:49)

28 Merchants of Novigrad (3:09)

29 A Story You Won’t Believe (feat. Percival Schuttenbach) (1:37)

30 Go for it (1:08)

31 The Wolf and the Swallow (2:36)

32 Like a Wounded Animal (1:11)

33 Words on Wind (2:48)

34 On Thin Ice (1:37)

35 Hunt or Be Hunted (2:25)

DISC 3 – The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt– Hearts of StoneExpansion Pack

SIDE A

01 Hearts of Stone (2:53)

02 Go Back Whence You Came (1:45)

03 You’re… Immortal? (feat. Percival Schuttenbach) (2:54)

04 Evil’s Soft First Touches (2:48)

05 Dead Man’s Party (feat. Percival Schuttenbach) (0:49)

06 Mystery Man (2:41)

SIDE B

07 Breaking In (1:40)

08 Whatsoever a Man Soweth… (2:21)

09 The House of the Borsodis (0:49)

10 The Temple of Lilvani (2:21)

11 A Gifted Man Brings Gifts Galore (4:04)

DISC 4 – The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt– Blood and WineExpansion Pack

SIDE A

01 Blood and Wine (2:57)

02 Fanfares and Flowers (3:10)

03 For Honor! For Toussaint! (2:04)

04 Blood Run (2:01)

05 The Banks of Sansretour (3:58)

06 Wine Wars (2:04)

07 Vivienne (1:36)

08 Titans of Infamy (1:38)

SIDE B

09 On the Champs-Désolés (2:02)

10 Beyond Hill and Dale… (3:04)

11 The Mandragora (1:53)

12 Tesham Mutna (2:02)

13 Wind in the Caroberta Woods (3:19)

14 The Beast of Beauclair (1:37)

15 Searching for Cecilia Bellant (2:29)

16 The Night of Long Fangs (1:44)

17 Lady of the Lake (1:10)

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.