You Can Try Out The Witcher Tabletop RPG for Free

If you’ve played the video games and watched the show from Netflix, there’s a good chance you might be hankering for even more official Witcher content in your life. And who can blame you? But with Geralt’s story seemingly finished for now at CD Projekt Red, and Season 2 of Netflix’s The Witcher only just now being seriously worked on, there’s not much out there if you’ve already finished the original novels. Even so, there’s one piece of content you might not have considered: The Witcher Pen & Paper RPG, and you can try it out for free.

More specifically, R. Talsorian Games, the folks behind the tabletop role-playing game, released The Witcher: Easy Mode, a 24-page booklet that provides brief rules, pregenerated characters, and an adventure for players to run through last year. While the physical version was released at participating retailers as part of Free RPG Day 2019, the online version is still available as a free PDF on DriveThruRPG. If you’ve been itching to play, or just developed an interest because of the show, this is a good way of finding out whether you want to drop the cash on the full core rulebook.

The Witcher Pen & Paper RPG is currently available digitally wherever such things are sold. Physical versions are likely to slowly fade from retail outlets until the next printing of the book goes out. You can check out all of our previous coverage of tabletop gaming right here.

The first eight-episode season of Netflix’s The Witcher is available to stream on the platform now. It has already been renewed for a second season. Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Ciri. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest adaptation right here.