The Witcher Author Shares His Thoughts on Quality of the Netflix Series

Since The Witcher debuted on Netflix back in late 2019, fans of Andrzej Sapkowki's books have had varied opinions on the adaptation's quality. Those unhappy with the show tend to take issue with its deviations from the source material. Naturally, this has probably made some fans wonder what Sapkowki thinks! Speaking at the Taipei International Book Exhibition, Sapkowski was asked just that, and the author provided a short, but telling, reply: "I've seen better. I've seen worse." It's not exactly a ringing endorsement, but Sapkowski doesn't seem to view it as poorly as he does past adaptations of his books!

Sapkowski's quote and an image from the Taipei International Book Exhibition were shared on Twitter by @Kathleenmms321, and can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

During the Taipei International Book Exhibition today, Andrzej Sapkowski (author of The Witcher) shared his opinions on the Netflix adaptation of his novels. He said, "I've seen better. I've seen worse." pic.twitter.com/DOkN40HogJ — Kay (@Kathleenmms321) February 1, 2023

Previous Adaptations

When Sapkowski says he's seen worse, he's not just using an old cliche; the author has been quite blunt about previous adaptations of The Witcher, often voicing his frustration with projects such as 2001's live-action film The Hexer, and the television series that followed it. If Sapkowski viewed Netflix's adaptation as poorly, he would likely have no issue conveying just that. So while it doesn't seem that Sapkowski is a big fan of the Netflix show, he doesn't seem to view it with the same disdain as previous ones.

Season 3



The Witcher fans have had a rocky few months! Late last year, Netflix revealed that Season 3 will be the final one for series star Henry Cavill. In Season 4, the role of Geralt of Rivia will instead be played by Liam Hemsworth. No reason has been provided for Cavill's departure, but the actor's passion for Sapkowski's novels and frustration with the show's deviations were quite public. Many have speculated that it finally became too much for Cavill, though it seems that Season 3 will actually be a lot more faithful. Hopefully Cavill's final season will prove an enjoyable one for viewers, including Sapkowski!

