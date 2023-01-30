The Witcher Season 5 Reportedly Still Planned by Netflix

When The Witcher launched in December of 2019, the series seemed like the next major success story for Netflix. While the first two seasons earned the show a dedicated fanbase, things have looked quite bleak for the franchise over the last few months. Series star Henry Cavill announced that he will be leaving the show with Season 3, while The Witcher: Blood Origin arrived last month to scathing reviews. Fans could be forgiven for thinking the series might be in trouble, but sources for Redanian Intelligence have confirmed that Season 4 is still coming, and Season 5 is still planned for the streaming service.

At this time, it's unclear whether Season 5 is planned as the final season of the series, but Redanian Intelligence speculates that Netflix could film the two seasons back-to-back, if that proves to be the plan. It's important to keep in mind that Season 4 is "still in pretty early stages of development," and plans could still change; Netflix has gained something of a reputation for canceling even the most popular of shows. For now, it seems that Season 5 is still a safe bet, though.

Following Cavill's departure at the end of Season 3, the role of Geralt of Rivia will be played by Liam Hemsworth. An actual reason for the recasting has not been revealed by Cavill or showrunner Lauren Hissrich, but the actor has frequently expressed frustration with the show's lack of faithfulness to the source material. Hissrich has claimed that Season 3 will reportedly be very faithful to the book Time of Contempt, but even if that does prove to be the case, it's possible this came too little too late for Cavill.

It's entirely possible that Hemsworth will be great as Geralt, and Season 4 will have fans of The Witcher clamoring for more content from Netflix. However, the last few months have clearly left fans feeling unhappy, and it's hard to say how things will pan out after Season 3's release.

