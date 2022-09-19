The Witcher: The Ballad of Two Wolves Announced

Dark Horse Comics and CD Projekt Red have officially announced The Witcher: The Ballad of Two Wolves, a new comic series set to kick off later this year. The Witcher: The Ballad of Two Wolves is written by Bartosz Sztybor (The Witcher: Fading Memories, The Witcher: Witch's Lament) with art and colors from Miki Montlló. Additionally, letterer Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou is on the new series. The Witcher: The Ballad of Two Wolves #1 is set to release on December 21st with three more issues to follow.

As typical for The Witcher franchise, the comic series will explore a common mythological story with a particularly dark and grim twist. More specifically, and as Polygon notes, it would appear that The Witcher: The Ballad of Two Wolves will tackle the fairy tales of Little Red Riding Hood and The Three Little Pigs. The name appears to be in reference to the wolf from the story of The Three Little Pigs in addition to Geralt of Rivia, who is known as the White Wolf within the franchise.

"Hailed as the greatest monster slayer, the Witcher Geralt is beckoned to the town of Grimmwald," the official description of The Witcher: The Ballad of Two Wolves reads. "When a strange occurrence stirs murmurs of a werewolf on the prowl, rumors spread about the peculiar arrival of three Piglet sisters. With a grand mystery and a monster to kill, Dandelion may just find the inspiration he needs to write the perfect ballad."

The cover for The Witcher: The Ballad of Two Wolves #1:

(Photo: Dark Horse Comics/CD Projekt Red)

As noted above, The Witcher: The Ballad of Two Wolves #1 is set to release on December 21st. The new comic series is set to run for four issues in total. It is written by Bartosz Sztybor with art and colors by Miki Montlló and letters by Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou. Additionally, three variant covers for the first issue will be available from artists Jakub Rebelka, Otto Schmidt, and David López. The Witcher: The Ballad of Two Wolves is just the latest of several comic series from Dark Horse Comics. You can check out all of our previous coverage of The Witcher gaming franchise in general right here.

