The Witcher 3's Triss Nendoroid Is Now Available for Pre-Order

While The Witcher's Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer all have devoted fan bases, you can't mention them and not mention the powerful red-headed mage Triss Merigold. Triss is one of the most popular characters from CD Projekt Red's hit Witcher games, and now Good Smile Company is giving the character her very own Nendoroid! The Nendoroid Triss looks fantastic in the lines trademark style, and like the others in the line, she will feature a host of accessories in addition to extensive articulation, allowing you a number of action pose options. She'll come with fire effects for her hands, a burning book, and a Gwent card, allowing you to have the whole Witcher crew playing a game of Gwent if you so choose.

The Triss Merigold Nendoroid figure is up for pre-order right here, and you can pre-order her until September 24th. Hit the next slide to check out all the photos of the new Triss Nendoroid, and you can find the official description below.

"Triss Merigold of Maribor joins the Nendoroids!

From the globally acclaimed open-world RPG "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt" comes a Nendoroid of Geralt's companion and powerful sorceress, Triss Merigold! The Nendoroid is fully articulated allowing you to easily pose her in combat scenes, and she comes with both a standard faceplate as well as a smiling faceplate.

Optional parts include a book, fire effect parts for showing off Triss' powerful magic, as well as a Gwent card for her to join in a round of cards. Be sure to display her with other Nendoroids from "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt" and enjoying recreating the world of the Witcher in Nendoroid size!

