The Witcher Reveals New Season 2 Images at WitcherCon

Today's a day for Witcher fans, as Netflix and CD Projekt Red have teamed up for the first-ever WitcherCon. So far we've had panels and interviews with stars of the show and the people behind the show and the games, and we even got a release date for the highly anticipated season 2. We also got a few new images, including our first look at Jaskier's season 2 look, some of Ciri's training at Kaer Morhen, and our first look at Lambert as he trains with Ciri. We also got a brand new poster for the show, and you can check out all of the new images starting on the next slide.

First up is Jaskier, who has grown at his hair and is still entertaining people with his bard skills. We also see Ciri training at Kaer Morhen and then picking up a sword in a different image, and then we see Ciri and Lamberttalking at the Witcher fortress. Now, all we need is first looks at season 2's other Witchers, including Coen and Eskel, as well as Vesemir.

Hopefully, we'll get that soon, but in the meantime, you can find all of the new images on the next slide. You can also find the official description for The Witcher season 2 below.

"Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside."

The show stars Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

