Marvel’s Wolverine Teaser Trailer Easter Egg Could Hint at Hulk Appearance

In case you somehow missed it, PlayStation made a surprise announcement that Insomniac Games was working on Marvel’s Wolverine for the PlayStation 5. The teaser trailer released for the announcement is extremely brief and did not show off much in the way of definitive details, but a couple of Easter eggs in it could point to the Hulk somehow being involved in the video game.

Basically, the bar that Wolverine is sitting at has a bunch of different odds and ends behind it. The cash register notably reads “19.74” and then a Quebec license plate to the right of him reads “HLK 181.” Now, anyone that’s unfamiliar with the character might just write both of these off, but it is notable that the first full appearance of Wolverine occurred in The Incredible Hulk #181, which was published in 1974. Now, this could be as simple as referencing Wolverine’s first appearance, or it could be hinting at something more like the inclusion of Hulk himself in the title.

https://twitter.com/insomniacgames/status/1436072099085373443

“Marvel’s Wolverine is a standalone game being directed by Brian Horton (creative director) and Cameron Christian (game director), who recently led the creative efforts on Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, a game we’re extremely proud of at Insomniac,” shared Ryan Schneider, Head of Franchise Strategy & Studio Relations at Insomniac Games, as part of the announcement of Marvel’s Wolverine. “In the vein of our Spider-Man games, our goal here is to not only respect the DNA of what makes the character so popular, but also look for opportunities to make it feel fresh and truly reflect the Insomniac spirit. Even though Marvel’s Wolverine is very early in development, from what I’ve seen of its emotional narrative and cutting-edge gameplay (see what I did there?), the team is already creating something truly special.”

As noted above, just about all that is officially known about Marvel’s Wolverine is that it is in development for the PlayStation 5 by Insomniac Games and is a collaboration between Marvel Games and PlayStation. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of Marvel's Wolverine so far? Are you excited to learn more about the upcoming video game in the future?