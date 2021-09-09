Marvel’s Wolverine Announced for PlayStation 5

As part of today’s PlayStation Showcase 2021, PlayStation announced Marvel’s Wolverine, a new Wolverine video game for the PlayStation 5 from Marvel’s Spider-Man and Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart developer Insomniac Games. This marks the first Wolverine-centric title from the developer, but certainly not the first Wolverine video game nor the first Wolverine video game.

Relatively little about the new Wolverine video game from Insomniac Games is known at this point beyond the fact that it is a thing that exists. Given the timing on some of the other announcements that came out of the PlayStation Showcase 2021, it seems fair to assume that the Wolverine video game is still pretty far from release. But it is known that it will be coming to PS5.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In terms of any possible developer of a Wolverine video game, it seems hard to imagine a stronger team than that at Insomniac Games. Both Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales have both been received extremely well both critically and otherwise. If you are making a modern Marvel title, especially one with a focus on action, Insomniac Games certainly seems like a sure bet as opposed to just about any other developer.

The announcement also marks the first Wolverine-centric video game in many years. While several video games have included the character, like the upcoming Marvel’s Midnight Suns, the last notable video game to be focused on the character was 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine, which itself was based on the movie of the same name. While the movie earned itself extremely poor reviews, the reception to the tie-in video game was much more positive.

That said, the X-Men movie franchise is effectively at a standstill at this point, and there are no new tie-in Wolverine movies for this to be attached to. Instead, it seems fair to assume that this will be an entirely new story that synthesizes various character beats and arcs from the comics and elsewhere to create something of its own — which is exactly how both Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales handled themselves.

As noted above, a Wolverine video game is in development for the PlayStation 5 by Sony Interactive Entertainment and Insomniac Games. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the developer itself right here.

