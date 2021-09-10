Marvel’s Wolverine Is Being Led by Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Director

Insomniac Games revealed at this week’s PlayStation Showcase event that it is developing a video game based on Marvel’s iconic superhero, Wolverine, for PlayStation 5. For many, this announcement came as somewhat of a shock given that the studio is also simultaneously working on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. However, in the wake of the reveal for Marvel’s Wolverine, it has become a bit more apparent as to how Insomniac is accomplishing this feat.

In short, the team that released Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales last year for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 seems to have now moved on to working on Marvel’s Wolverine. Creative director Brian Horton, who previously directed Miles Morales, confirmed on social media after the announcement of Wolverine that this is the next project under his purview that he will be leading. In addition, a handful of other developers at the studio who also worked on Miles Morales were said to be working on Wolverine alongside him.

In short, while many other developers that are part of PlayStation Studios might focus on a single game at a time, Insomniac has always had a penchant for juggling multiple projects at once. Not only did Miles Morales just launch at the end of 2020, but Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart also released on PS5 earlier this year. Essentially, Insomniac is very used to working on multiple things at a single time, so while the reveal of Marvel’s Wolverine is still very surprising, the studio has shown that it’s more than capable of accomplishing this balancing act.

At this point in time, there’s still pretty much nothing that we know about Marvel’s Wolverine. Although it has been guaranteed that the game will be coming to PS5, no release window has been given just yet. Insomniac has also stressed that the project is still very early in development, so it might take quite a while for us to see more of the game in action.

What do you think about Marvel’s Wolverine based on the teaser trailer that we have been shown so far? And does it make you that much more excited for the project to know that it’s being worked on behind many of the same people behind Miles Morales? Share your thoughts with me either down in the comments or on Twitter at @MooreMan12.