Today’s Wordle #303 Gives Players Another Challenge

Today’s Wordle should help some players re-build their streak after a stretch of hard puzzles. After a nearly two week stretch of brutal Wordle puzzles, today’s Wordle continues a trend of much easier puzzles. We’ll dig into today’s Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven’t done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we’ll eventually discuss the answer.

For those who somehow have missed out on the Wordle craze so far, the rules of the game are simple: players have six tries to guess a five letter word. Players receive clues based on which letters their guess shares with the correct word. A letter shaded in yellow means that letter also appears in the correct word, but in a different letter location. A letter shaded in green means that letter appears in the same spot in the correct word.

On average, it takes Wordle players about 4 tries to correctly guess a daily puzzle, although a few puzzles can be significantly trickier. The past week has featured a number of tough puzzles, with FOUND breaking streaks due to sharing a 4-letter word ending with several other words, and NYMPH eluding players due to its lack of a traditional vowel.

So, what about today’s Wordle? Today’s Wordle isn’t too difficult – it contains mostly common letters and there are very few alternative answers that players have to choose from. In our experience, solving the middle three letters were pretty easy and by process of elimination we only had two possible answers left by the time we hit our third guess. Be sure to eliminate common letters during your earlier choices to help make today’s puzzle even easier. The trickiest part of this puzzle may be that there is an alternative answer that uses all of the same answers, but swaps the second and fifth letter. We saw a handful of fails that used that alternative answer instead of the correct one, but nothing that seemed to be too concerning.

Still stumped on today’s Wordle puzzle? The answer to Wordle 303 is…FLAIR. Be sure to check out WordleBot if you want some tips on how to improve your Wordle game.

