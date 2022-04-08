WordleBot Shows How to Improve Your Wordle Stats

The New York Times has released a new app called WordleBot, which analyzes your Wordle answers and tells you how to do better. Earlier today, the New York Times revealed a new Wordle analysis tool called WordleBot, which analyzes a player’s answers based on both skill and luck and tells players what they could have done to solve the puzzle in less tries. WordleBot uses an algorithm to solve each day’s Wordle and shows players the algorithm’s guesses as well as an explanation as to why it picked that word. The tool is easy to use – players simply visit the WordleBot page using the same device/browser that they used to play Wordle. Alternatively, WordleBot can also use a screenshot of any Wordle, even one solved months ago, and analyze that instead.

In a brief explanation as to why they created the tool, WordleBot makers Josh Katz and Matthew Conlan explained that it started as a way to come up with the best starting word. “Months ago, before The New York Times bought Wordle, we, like many others, began wondering about the best starting word,” the pair wrote. “It seemed like a straightforward mathematical question — yet every person who approached the problem seemed to come up with a different answer. WordleBot started as an attempt to settle this question once and for all. But along the way we realized that (a) the answer was more complicated than it seemed; and that (b) we were more interested in how closely our guesses matched those that would be chosen by a machine designed to solve Wordles.” For the record, WordleBot uses CRANE as its starting word in standard mode and DEALT when playing in hard mode.

Katz and Conlan said that their hope is that using WordleBot will cause players to use Wordle more analytically, which in turn will help players improve in the long run. They also noted that WordleBot might also help serve as a tiebreaker of sorts for those competing in Wordle with their friends. “If a Wordle took you five turns but you answered more efficiently than your friends, WordleBot may provide some bragging rights,” Katz and Conlan wrote. “If you did everything right and were simply unlucky, it will tell you that too.”

WordleBot is available now on the New York Times’ website.