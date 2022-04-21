Today's Wordle #306 Is a Bit Tricky

✖

Today's Wordle could trip up some players. "Wordle 306 X" is trending on Twitter this morning, indicating that a few players are struggling to solve today's Wordle puzzle. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.

For those who somehow have missed out on the Wordle craze so far, the rules of the game are simple: players have six tries to guess a five letter word. Players receive clues based on which letters their guess shares with the correct word. A letter shaded in yellow means that letter also appears in the correct word, but in a different letter location. A letter shaded in green means that letter appears in the same spot in the correct word.

On average, it takes Wordle players about 4 tries to correctly guess a daily puzzle, although a few puzzles can be significantly trickier. The past week has featured a number of tough puzzles, with FOUND breaking streaks due to sharing a 4-letter word ending with several other words, and NYMPH eluding players due to its lack of a traditional vowel.

So, what about today's Wordle? Today's Wordle presents some problems for players due to it containing a common word ending. By our count, there are at least 13 answers that share the last three letters with the correct answer. While several of these answers are relatively obscure, it could be argued that the answer to today's puzzle is also somewhat obscure, which could trip up players. If you've figured out the final three letters and don't want to take random stabs at figuring out the first two, you can try to figure out what possible words are remaining and then burn a guess to eliminate some possible answers by choosing a word that uses letters from multiple answers. Of course, this doesn't work in Hard Mode, so be warned.

Still stumped on today's Wordle puzzle? The answer to Wordle 306 is...OXIDE. Be sure to check out WordleBot if you want some tips on how to improve your Wordle game.

Let us know if you got today's Wordle puzzle in the comment section, and if you managed to match our score of getting it in two tries!