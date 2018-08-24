World-Famous Pokemon Train Gets ‘Pokemon Let’s Go’ Makeover

We’re inching closer and closer to the release of Pokemon: Let’s Go and we’re not the only ones getting excited. The world-famous Pokemon train in Japan just completely decked out their look all in celebration of Let’s Go’s coming release.

For those that may not know, below is the train on the Tokyo Metro Ginza line and it’s notorious for its Pokemon-themed splendor. With Let’s Go Pikachu and Let’s Go Eevee both on the horizon, it was the perfect time to breathe a breath of fresh air into their decor. The result? A fan’s dream!

For a little closer look at the finer details:

So while we might not be full-fledged trainers, this is definitely the next best thing. Now we just have to wait patiently until that November release date!

Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee will be making their grand debut on November 16th. For those that are fans of Pokemon Yellow, they are essentially remakes of that with a Pokemon GO twist. The upcoming Nintendo Switch game promises to put players into a totally immersive experience where they can become the trainers and hunt for those adorable little pocket monsters. Now if only we can play it on this train? Now that would be paradise.

For the official description of the game:

“Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! bring the experience of a classic Pokémon RPG to Nintendo Switch with gameplay that is easily approachable for newcomers to the series, but is also deep enough to keep veteran Trainers on their toes.

In the game, you start out as a brand-new Pokémon Trainer. You’ll meet, catch, and raise many Pokémon on your journey to improve your skills and become the best Pokémon Trainer that you can be. Along the way, you’ll help all sorts of people and thwart the dastardly plans of those who wish to take advantage of Pokémon for their nefarious ends. Of course, you can’t accomplish this alone—you’ll need to work with your partner Pikachu or partner Eevee along with the rest of your Pokémon allies!”