World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth Lets Orcs Get New Spines From Barbers

Both vanilla and newcomer World of Warcraft players can’t wait to get their hands on the next expansion, Battle for Azeroth. All of the tensions between the Horde and Alliance will come to a head and it’s much more than just a story closure; there will be new races, smarter leveling, and tons of new areas to explore. We’ve gotten some datamined goodness in the past regarding mounts and druids, now it’s time to talk Orcs!

Orc players rejoice, we’re getting makeovers! Well … sort of. We’re getting better posture, and that’s important! That’s right, new spines will be available with the upcoming (huge) expansion for World of Warcraft that players can opt in for by simply visiting the barbers. Thanks to a post in the Icy Veins forum, we have our first look at what that improved posture looks like and darlin’, you are perfect:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Yeah, those are some fine Orcs…

In the meantime, the next adventure begins this summer, with a projected date for release on the website for September 21st. For more about the new narrative and what kind of pre-order bonuses there are:

“Azeroth paid a terrible price to end the apocalyptic march of the Legion’s crusade—but even as the world’s wounds are tended, it is the shattered trust between the Alliance and Horde that may prove the hardest to mend. In Battle for Azeroth, the fall of the Burning Legion sets off a series of disastrous incidents that reignites the conflict at the heart of the Warcraft saga. As a new age of warfare begins, Azeroth’s heroes must set out on a journey to recruit new allies, race to claim the world’s mightiest resources, and fight on several fronts to determine whether the Horde or Alliance will lead Azeroth into its uncertain future.”

Players who pre-purchase Battle for Azeroth today can begin their journey to recruit four of the expansion’s new Allied Races, each representing comrades they’ve fought alongside on the Broken Isles and Argus in the game’s most recent expansion, Legion. Upon winning the respect of an Allied Race by completing quests and earning reputation, players will unlock the ability to create characters of that race and set out on a new adventure across Azeroth Alliance players can add the shadow-touched Void elves and valiant Lightforged draenei to their ranks, while members of the Horde will be able to bring the ancient Nightborne and noble Highmountain tauren into their faction’s fold—with additional Allied Races to come in the future.

Pre-ordering comes with a lot of bonuses, included early access to Allied Races, a level boost, and more. The Digital Deluxe Edition comes with tons of in-game loot spanning across many Blizzard franchise. Here’s what you need to know:

Pre-order bonuses:

Pre-purchase Battle for Azeroth and begin your quest to recruit four new playable Allied Races. Heroes of the Horde can enlist the Highmountain Tauren and Nightborne, and champions of the Alliance can add the Lightforged Draenei and Void Elves to their ranks.

Enter the raging conflict between the Horde and the Alliance prepared to survive on the front lines of a vicious new war.

Digital Deluxe Edition: