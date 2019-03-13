‘World of Warcraft’ Update Gives Us Thicc Humans and Upstanding Trolls

Thicc thighs save lives and now you can finally have the upstanding Troll, or a human that’s down with the thicc-ness, that you’ve always dreamed because a new World of Warcraft update is now here!

Patch 8.1.5 is finally here and basically, it’s a smaller update put in place before the next big update occurs, but it does come bearing some pretty sweet tweaks. From two additional allied races, to more quests to beef up the War Campaign narrative, quite a few elements from Azeroth have been made even better thanks to the team at Blizzard.

For those that like to roll a Troll or Human however, this update is really the creme de la creme. The two new allied races are the Kul Tiran humans as the Zandalari trolls. The Zandalari gives us trolls that actually care about their posture, while the Kul Tiran have a little more meat on their bones and yeah, it’s glorious.

We weren’t the only ones that think so either:

Unlocking Kul Tiran Humans is the most wholesome beautiful questline I’ve ever had the pleasure of doing in the World of Warcraft and I’m just….. so proud — 🌈 Julia Gomez 🦄 (@darisper8) March 13, 2019

This whole time I’ve been excited about playing a curvy Kul Tiran female but I just saw the male body type… if they come with beards this may be my first male to ilvl cap…😍#worldofwarcraft #BEARDS — Tiffany (@Reachingforpain) March 12, 2019

I snuck on #WorldofWarcraft this morning to create a Kul Tiran. I regret nothing, the new Druid forms are beautiful. #WednesdayMotivation — LemonAde 🐾🐺🦆 (@ThorsGoat) March 13, 2019

Today I Can Finally Be A Tall, Portly Man In World Of Warcraft https://t.co/xd0lO8gbwM ༄ After 14 years of playing either a svelte living human or an incredibly skinny dead one, World of Warcraft finally lets me be me—a large bald man with a beard. Update 8.1.5 adds Kul Tiran… pic.twitter.com/c3gn3Pqx2K — KotakuBot (@KotakuBot) March 12, 2019

My new Kul Tiran ladies!!! Baby Warrior on the left who is going to be my heritage armor quest babe and my race changed rogue on the right. I adore. I stan. Beautiful, showstopping, amazing.#WorldofWarcraft pic.twitter.com/VA0NujWXdF — Carrie Lynne ☀ (@CarrieLynne2323) March 12, 2019

You can learn even more about the new allied races, and what else has arrived, right here from our friends over at Wowhead, including more on the Darkmoon Fiare!

Thoughts on the two new additions to World of Warcraft and the current state of the latest expansion?

