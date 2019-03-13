Gaming

‘World of Warcraft’ Update Gives Us Thicc Humans and Upstanding Trolls

Thicc thighs save lives and now you can finally have the upstanding Troll, or a human that’s down with the thicc-ness, that you’ve always dreamed because a new World of Warcraft update is now here!

Patch 8.1.5 is finally here and basically, it’s a smaller update put in place before the next big update occurs, but it does come bearing some pretty sweet tweaks. From two additional allied races, to more quests to beef up the War Campaign narrative, quite a few elements from Azeroth have been made even better thanks to the team at Blizzard.

For those that like to roll a Troll or Human however, this update is really the creme de la creme. The two new allied races are the Kul Tiran humans as the Zandalari trolls. The Zandalari gives us trolls that actually care about their posture, while the Kul Tiran have a little more meat on their bones and yeah, it’s glorious.

We weren’t the only ones that think so either:

You can learn even more about the new allied races, and what else has arrived, right here from our friends over at Wowhead, including more on the Darkmoon Fiare!

Thoughts on the two new additions to World of Warcraft and the current state of the latest expansion? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.

