New World of Warcraft Expansion Seemingly Leaked

Blizzcon 2019 is less than a week away, and all of Blizzard’s announcements seem to be leaking ahead of schedule this year. The newest leak involves World of Warcraft, which has been making waves again thanks to the launch of World of Warcraft Classic. More specifically, it appears the game’s new expansion has leaked. If the leak is legit — emphasis on if — then the next expansion coming to the long-running MMO is called Shadowland, and features The Lich King. It’s currently unclear what the origins of the leak is, but it involves merchandise, which, as you will know, is also how Diablo 4 leaked.

Unfortunately, the leak doesn’t divulge many details, but it does feature an image of a new Lich King that has fans speculating. For example, where are The Lich King’s fire eyes? Is it possible this means Nerzhul has taken control again? Or maybe the eyes are a sign that Bolvar has mobilized the Scourge. Unfortunately, all we can really do is speculate at the moment.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, like any leak, this one should be taken with a grain of salt. In the age of photoshop wizardry, this could very well be a fake. That said, and as a mentioned above, Blizzard has been an extremely leaky ship lately. In addition to this, Diablo 4 has leaked multiple times, and even Overwatch 2 (which you can read more about here).

Blizzcon 2019 is poised to go down on November 1, and will almost certainly feature some major World of Warcraft news. So, even if this isn’t legit, World of Warcraft fans will have something to chew on soon.

World of Warcraft is available for PC. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the popular MMO, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the game by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two or three letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you want to see from World of Warcraft next?