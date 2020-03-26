World War Z Is Free Right Now on Epic Games Store

As is typically the case on Thursdays, the Epic Games Store has updated its rotating list of free games on the platform. If you’re somehow not already aware, the digital distribution platform from Epic Games has been offering free PC games for months and months at this point. The new ones are usually announced the week before. And while both Figment and Tormentor x Punisher were announced last week, and are available now, an extra, unannounced game has come into rotation this week: World War Z.

The free week here just so happens to coincide with a relatively new update to the title that added crossplay between PC and Xbox One in PvE missions and Horde Mode Z. While not currently available, this update is expected to arrive on the PlayStation 4 at a later date, meaning that if you pick up the free PC version now, you should be able to play with anyone across platforms in the near future.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As usual, the only caveat here is that it’s only free for the week, requires an Epic Games Store account, and is specifically for PC. Even so, free is free, right? Even if you don’t currently have a PC capable of playing the game, it’s probably worth picking up for the possibility that you will at some point alone.

⭐ FREE THIS WEEK ⭐ Figment, Tormentor x Punisher, and… surprise! World War Z, courtesy of Saber Interactive. All three are yours to keep on the Epic Games Store. https://t.co/mE4FRx0KvK pic.twitter.com/DaWdh7TPZo — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) March 26, 2020

From today until April 2nd, World War Z is FREE to download and keep FOREVER on the Epic Games Store. Get it now and experience the latest Crossplay Update, with new weapons and perks, Horde Mode Z improvements, a new mission objective, and more: https://t.co/BPYE5uhdqy pic.twitter.com/vk8WnkFRVM — World War Z Game (@wwzthegame) March 26, 2020

What do you think of the latest free offerings from the Epic Games Store? Are you interested in checking out World War Z? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

World War Z, Figment, and Tormentor x Punisher are all available, for free, via the Epic Games Store until April 2nd. At that time, Gone Home and Hob will both be available for free until April 9th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Epic Games Store right here.