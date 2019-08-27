World of Warcraft Classic Players Are Forming Giant Lines to Complete Quests

World of Warcraft Classic is now available for a number of folks, and the excitement for a new, old MMORPG apparently cannot be contained. In addition to reports of hours-long queue times just to log into the classic version of the game, there’s apparently been some unfortunate side effects throughout: quest clumping. Thankfully, this has seemingly largely led to players forming orderly lines rather than all-out chaos.

What’s “quest clumping,” you might ask? Well, the game’s starter areas have a number of quests that new characters have to progress through in order to continue, and that means that every single newly created character has to go through the exact same steps. This normally wouldn’t be a problem, but World of Warcraft Classic has only just launched, and one of the most important details is that it will only accept new characters. Thus, everyone is doing the exact same quests, and clumping up to get them done.

Videos by ComicBook.com

#WoWClassic is live! Let’s celebrate with a #ToastToWarcraft and 15 years of epic adventures and everlasting allies. Here’s to rediscovering Azeroth and forging new friendships! pic.twitter.com/4Ojgyh8TC6 — World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) August 26, 2019

As previously mentioned, however, this appears to have created an amusing side effect where dozens of people line up in order to get there chance at whatever necessary spawn happens to be next on the list, be it a specific character that needs killing or a pitcher of water or anything else. On the plus side, this waiting in line is also liable to be shorted than the wait time in the login queue, so that’s nice.

Keep reading to check out some of the World of Warcraft Classic line experiences being shared on social media!

World of Warcraft Classic is now available for those with an active World of Warcraft subscription. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the title right here.

Literally, not figuratively, standing in line

I hear of long login queues for other servers… meanwhile on Hydraxian Waterlords (RPPVE) we are literally standing in line. #WoWClassic #worldofwarcraft @Warcraft pic.twitter.com/bSdOxb6pON — Janna (@Picajosan) August 27, 2019

Gotta take turns

One of the most respected communities you may ever find. People are standing in line to get quest items or kill targeted bosses. #WoWClassic #Warcraft pic.twitter.com/NnUeNd4qak — 𝕶𝖍𝖆𝖑𝖊𝖉 𝕾𝖔𝖑𝖎𝖒𝖆𝖓 (@KhaledSolomon) August 27, 2019

Cutting in line is extremely moo-de

The Tauren of Mankrik patiently waited their turn to face Chief Sharptusk Thornmantle (there were a few line-cutters who were mooed at). 🤣🤣🤣 #WoWClassic @Warcraft pic.twitter.com/BSIzODih18 — ˗ˏˋ lucky ˎˊ˗ (@TheLuckyFreckle) August 27, 2019

Kind of heartwarming, though

People forming a line so that everyone can get to the quest drop is the most heartwarming thing I’ve seen in a while.💜 @Warcraft #WoWClassic pic.twitter.com/jD2aFljjWC — Krysta💋🏳️‍🌈 (@Mystress) August 27, 2019

Single file is the way to be

Single file line to kill a quest mob in World of Warcraft starting zone. #WoWClassic pic.twitter.com/ohFL59jADM — G. Zellerbach (@YAO_LOL) August 27, 2019

Wholesome content

People legit forming an orderly line to kill a quest mob. Wow Classic is so wholesome @Warcraft pic.twitter.com/1HUF5vqB6a — HEYZ (@heyzmsc) August 27, 2019

The line goes on

I got the kill a bit ago but….I mean!!!!! pic.twitter.com/A5pDXZhpG4 — Reb Valentine @ PAX Dev + West! (@duckvalentine) August 26, 2019

On and on and on