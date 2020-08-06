WWE 2K Battlegrounds Reveals The Miz and Jeff Hardy

✖

WWE 2K Battlegrounds will feature 70 wrestlers at launch, and though 2K did reveal several superstars right off the bat, we are slowly getting a better idea of who the full roster will contain. 2K just added to that growing roster with two new additions that WWE fans (especially those who watch SmackDown currently) will definitely love, and the two new characters are none other than the A-Lister himself The Miz and the Charismatic Enigma Jeff Hardy. The full reveal gave us a look at two of their super moves, which has each one launching into the air and slamming their opponent down onto the mat. Hardy's looks like a version of his Twist of Fate, though we can't wait to see The Miz dish out the Skull Crushing Finale. You can check out both stars in the video below.

"What an AWESOME opponent for The Charismatic Enigma! 😍 @mikethemiz and @JEFFHARDYBRAND are confirmed for #WWE2KBattlegrounds!"

Miz and Jeff Hardy join other recent additions to the game like Triple H, Naomi, and Bayley, and the roster is looking pretty stellar so far with a mix of legends and current era superstars. Hopefully, we'll get to see more of the roster soon though, as there are still some fan favorites that need to make the cut.

To get the full roster for the game so far you can check out our running list right here. You can find the official description for WWE 2K Battlegrounds below.

"The world of WWE is your Battleground with all-new, over the top, in-your-face arcade action as your favorite WWE Superstars and Legends battle it out in outlandish interactive environments around the world. Compete in your favorite match types with an arsenal of exaggerated maneuvers, special abilities, and devastating power-ups, including steel Cage, Royal rumble, Fatal four way and more, as Mauro Ranallo and Jerry 'the King' Lawler Call all the mayhem! Are you ready to enter the Battleground?"

WWE 2K Battlegrounds hits PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch, and Stadia on September 18th.

Let us know who else you want to see on the roster in the comments

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.