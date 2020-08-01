WWE 2K Battlegrounds Adds Bayley and Naomi to the Roster

✖

The roster for WWE 2K Battlegrounds is already pretty impressive, but with 70 superstars in total in the game, there are still plenty of superstars that have yet to be revealed. Thankfully 2K is starting to give more details about the roster, and today we have two more stars to add to the mix. The official 2K account revealed two more superstars will be in the game at launch, and they are none other than WWE SmackDown Women's Champion (and half of the Tag Team Champions) Bayley and fan-favorite superstar Naomi. The announcement came with some footage of both in the ring delivering some of their special moves, and you can check it out in the video below.

So far the Women's Division of WWE 2K Battlegrounds includes Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Asuka, Ronda Rousey, Bayley, and Naomi, but that is likely only the beginning of the women's roster for the game.

We imagine stars like Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Peyton Royce, Billie Kaye, Natalya, Nia Jax, and Lacey Evans will also make the roster soon, and legends like Trish Stratus, Lita, Molly Holly, and Beth Phoenix will also probably be in the mix.

To get the full roster for the game so far you can check out our running list right here. You can find the official description for WWE 2K Battlegrounds below.

"The world of WWE is your Battleground with all-new, over the top, in-your-face arcade action as your favorite WWE Superstars and Legends battle it out in outlandish interactive environments around the world. Compete in your favorite match types with an arsenal of exaggerated maneuvers, special abilities, and devastating power-ups, including steel Cage, Royal rumble, Fatal four way and more, as Mauro Ranallo and Jerry 'the King' Lawler Call all the mayhem! Are you ready to enter the Battleground?"

WWE 2K Battlegrounds hits PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch, and Stadia on September 18th.

