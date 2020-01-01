Gaming

2K and Fans Respond to New Game-Breaking WWE 2K20 Bug

WWE 2K20 on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch is currently is broken. Why? Because it’s 2020. […]

WWE 2K20 on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch is currently is broken. Why? Because it’s 2020. No, really. Once 2019 officially concluded and 2020 rolled in, the game had a Y2K moment. When you try and play it, it crashes or kicks you back to the main screen. Thankfully, there’s a fix, at least on PC and PS4. All you need to do is change the internal clock of your system back to 2019, and that fixes the issues.

That said, obviously this isn’t an ideal way to play the game. Thankfully, 2K is well aware of the issue, and is currently working on a solution. Taking to Twitter, it revealed, roughly six hours ago, that developer Visual Concepts is aware of the problem and working on a fix. Unfortunately, that fix still hasn’t come though. In the meanwhile, as players wait for a fix, they’ve been taking to Twitter in droves, creating a PR problem for 2K in the process.

WWE 2K20 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

2K20 is packed with content and offers some of the best wrestling in the franchise,” reads a snippet from our official review of the game. “Throwing down in the ring has never felt better, and above all else makes you feel like the Superstars you know and love. 2K’s Showcase mode feels like a love letter to Four Horsewomen fans, and you’ll be more than entertained reliving some of those classic matches. That said, the MyPlayer mode needs another year of refinement before it can truly reach its high ambitions, and the online side of things needs to be fixed ASAP. For me, online play just isn’t that important, and my experience has been relatively glitch-free outside of that, so if that describes you as well you won’t be disappointed.

