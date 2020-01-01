2K and Fans Respond to New Game-Breaking WWE 2K20 Bug

WWE 2K20 on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch is currently is broken. Why? Because it’s 2020. No, really. Once 2019 officially concluded and 2020 rolled in, the game had a Y2K moment. When you try and play it, it crashes or kicks you back to the main screen. Thankfully, there’s a fix, at least on PC and PS4. All you need to do is change the internal clock of your system back to 2019, and that fixes the issues.

That said, obviously this isn’t an ideal way to play the game. Thankfully, 2K is well aware of the issue, and is currently working on a solution. Taking to Twitter, it revealed, roughly six hours ago, that developer Visual Concepts is aware of the problem and working on a fix. Unfortunately, that fix still hasn’t come though. In the meanwhile, as players wait for a fix, they’ve been taking to Twitter in droves, creating a PR problem for 2K in the process.

2K is working on a solution

Hey Superstars! We are aware of the issues related to #WWE2K20 crashing and are currently investigating. We are working towards a solution and will update you all when we have more information. — 2K Support (@2KSupport) January 1, 2020

A sigh of relief seeing this tweet after the #WWE2K20 2020 crashing issue this morning. I love the games you guys make, but the communication is so poor at times.



PLEASE do more of this and keep us in the loop of things better, this stuff IS appreciated.https://t.co/Lfrexl02CH — Cameron Bash. (@BrokenFunBash) January 1, 2020

2020 literally broke #WWE2K20



You can’t make this up. The only way to fix it is the change the date back to 2019!



At this moment, a piece of coal is more useful than the game. — JB (@SUPERZOMGBBQ) January 1, 2020

Just in case this missed the news circles my dear followers operate in: the game WWE 2k20 *stopped working entirely* when the console’s internal clock rolled from 2019 into 2020.



This might be the most hilarious game bug I’ve ever heard. — Nessa (@nessanihil) January 1, 2020

Throw the whole company away. Make this whole game free. 🥱🙄🚮 😂#WWE2K20 pic.twitter.com/k8yWQvOu0A — 𝖂𝖆𝖑𝖑𝖆𝖈𝖊 𝕸𝖆𝖞𝖘 (@WallaceMays_) January 1, 2020

So its not just me who’s WWE game started to crash 30 mins ago, when I try to edit a caw, create a new caw or try to go to CC/image uploader, right? UGH, I planned on uploading a video today, too! Smdh. 2K can never let us WIN, bruh! 😭😭😭😭 #WWE2K20 @WWEgames @2KSupport can pic.twitter.com/5hZrylGnFF — 👑Mïzz.ÇåñÐïêÐrêåÐ§👑 (@MzLadeeSuga) January 1, 2020

Has a wrestling game ever had a worse few months following release?

There was loads of clips of bugs at launch, and now #wwe2k20 doesn’t work in the year 2020.

Back to playing No Mercy for me, I think. 1 pic.twitter.com/EGYAtGHuc0 — Select Match Type Podcast (@SelectMatchPod) January 1, 2020

LOL! WWE2K20 having actual Y2K type problem. Just when you think the game couldn’t be any more broken something new pops up. — Phreakar: FFXIV (@Phreakar) January 1, 2020

If you thought the launch of #WWE2K20 couldnt have gotten any worse, well now the game cant launch in 2020. The game was programmed to force close in 2020.



WWE TWO THOUSAND AND TWENTY, cant be played in the year TWO THOUSAND AND TWENTY.



2K really needs an overehaul — Joshua Ovenshire (@TheJovenshire) January 1, 2020

Reading about the latest issues with #WWE2K20 its like this game is an ongoing garbage fire, bugs, glitches, failed premium edition items, if there’s a 2K21 they’re gonna have to pull out all the stops. — Andrew (@andrewsemkow) January 1, 2020

WWE 2K20 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

“2K20 is packed with content and offers some of the best wrestling in the franchise,” reads a snippet from our official review of the game. “Throwing down in the ring has never felt better, and above all else makes you feel like the Superstars you know and love. 2K’s Showcase mode feels like a love letter to Four Horsewomen fans, and you’ll be more than entertained reliving some of those classic matches. That said, the MyPlayer mode needs another year of refinement before it can truly reach its high ambitions, and the online side of things needs to be fixed ASAP. For me, online play just isn’t that important, and my experience has been relatively glitch-free outside of that, so if that describes you as well you won’t be disappointed.