WWE's Roman Reigns and Sasha Banks Join Ultimate Rivals: The Court

Bit Fry's Ultimate Rivals: The Court features epic arcade-style Basketball, so it only makes sense to bring in some of the larger-than-life superstars from WWE to join in on the fun, and that's exactly what's happened. Bit Fry announced a new licensing agreement that will have WWE Superstars and Legends added to the roster of Ultimate Rivals: The Court, and it kicks off with two Champions. The first two Superstars added to the game are SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks and Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and each star will be throwing down against some of the biggest sports stars ever in Ultimate Rivals exciting brand of three on three basketball.

Even better is the fact that the agreement also includes six additional Superstars, who will be announced in the coming months. As for who those could be, your guess is as good as ours, but we definitely have several we hope to see make it into the game. You can get a look at both Reigns and Banks in the artwork below.

(Photo: Bit Fry)

“With WWE joining the Ultimate Rivals franchise, we can now really say that Bit Fry’s re-envisioning of arcade-action sports video-games has truly become ultimate,” remarked Ben Freidlin, CEO and founder of Bit Fry Game Studios, Inc. “Our promise to gamers has always been that they can build the ultimate team of athletes to compete in ways that only they can imagine, and that promise has just taken on a totally new dimension that we’re honored to have the creative opportunity to bring to life, and excited for our gamers to enjoy.”

“Bit Fry is a leading innovator in arcade-style sports games and we are thrilled to partner with them to integrate WWE’s larger-than-life characters and pop culture icons next to some of the biggest athletes across the world of sports,” said Sarah Cummins, WWE Senior Vice President, Consumer Products. “This partnership creates another way for our passionate fans to engage with their favorite WWE Superstars and Legends in a unique setting while giving WWE new opportunities to connect with a variety of sports fans.”

(Photo: Bit Fry)

The Court is focused on short-session games with arcade rules, but also wants to deliver a deeper skill-based experience for those looking for a challenge. Reigns and Banks can now face off against NBA stars like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, De'Aaron Fox, Kawhi Leonard, Zion Williamson, and James Harden, as well as the WNBA’s Candace Parker, Diana Taurasi, Elena Delle Donne, and Skylar Diggins-Smith, USWNT’s Alex Morgan, the NHL’s Alex Ovechkin, the NFL’s Juju Smith-Schuster and hockey legend Wayne Gretzky in the game.

There are more than 140 competitors to choose from, and you can compete in multiplayer or single-player matches against AI opponents to a stellar audio track by voice actor Tim Kitzrow, who you'll remember from Midway's classic titles like NBA Jam, NFL Blitz, and Wayne Gretzky64.

Ultimate Rivals: The Court is coming soon to Apple Arcade and Steam, and there are plans for it to come to consoles as well.

What do you think of Reigns and Banks? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things WWE and gaming with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!