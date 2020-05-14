WWE Superstars Crossing Over with King of Fighters

WWE superstars are used to throwing down in the ring, but now they are putting their skills to the test in a whole new way, courtesy of a new crossover with The King of Fighters Allstar. Netmarble Corps' hit game is bringing in some of your favorite WWE superstars, including Becky Lynch, Undertaker, The Rock, John Cena, Kofi Kingston, and Seth Rollins, who will each have their trademark mannerisms and move-sets. You'll be able to get different versions of The Rock and Kofi Kingston for free as long as you download the game through Wednesday, June 3rd, though the others will need to be unlocked, and you can check out all of the characters available in the image below.

“WWE and The King of Fighters have been entertaining people around the world for decades, so this is something truly special for us and the players,” said Shin Hwa Cho, Executive Producer of Netmarble. “We worked closely with WWE to provide a truly authentic experience, bringing the likeness and moves of each Superstar to our game. We know our players are going to love the experience."

“Partnering with an industry leader like Netmarble Corp. and bringing together two iconic brands made this collaboration a natural fit,” said Brian Flinn, WWE Chief Marketing & Communications Officer. “Integrating WWE Superstars into THE KING OF FIGHTERS ALLSTAR franchise will provide our fans with another opportunity to connect with their favorite Superstars and introduce new audiences to our action-packed entertainment.”

(Photo: WWE/Netmarble)

There's more than just superstars to collect as part of this crossover, and you can catch all of the new additions below.

• Time Attack Mode: Players compete by taking control of WWE Superstars and clearing three powerful bosses in a row

• WWE-Themed Summon Banner: Players can obtain Superstars via two new Banners

• Super Mission: Players can obtain ‘The Rock’ by completing a new Super Mission

• WWE-Themed Dungeons: Kofi Kingston is obtainable by gathering rewards from a Rush Event Dungeon; there is a WWE-themed Mini-Dungeon to get various rewards

• WWE-Themed Roulette: Players can spin a new Roulette Wheel for a chance to unlock ‘The Doctor of Thuganomics' John Cena

If you're unfamiliar with The King of Fighters Allstar, you can check out the official description below.

"THE KING OF FIGHTERS ALLSTAR boasts fast-paced fighting action as players battle through waves of enemies, giant bosses, and rival fighter teams. The excitement is paired with cutting edge graphics, bold colors, and lightning-fast animations. In addition, this game features all of KOF’s classic fighters from ’94 to XIV, with more than 130 fighters available to collect, along with more to come with seasonal events, collaborations with popular IP such as TEKKEN 7 and SAMURAI SHODOWN, and additional content updates for players to enjoy."

The King of Fighters Allstar is available now on Google Play and the App Store.

Will you be giving this a whirl? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things WWE and gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.