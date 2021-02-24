WWE Undefeated Reveals First Look at Andre The Giant Trailer (Exclusive)

✖

WWE Undefeated recently added the Monster Among Men Braun Strowman to the game, but they teased several more superstars for the roster, and now we have an extended look at the latest to join the lineup. This time it's one of the most legendary figures in WWE history, the 8th Wonder of the World himself Andre the Giant, and we've got your exclusive first look at the legend in action. As you can see in the trailer above, Andre is every bit the powerhouse you expect him to be, and even when facing the likes of Drew McIntyre, Triple H, Strowman, and others, he's an intimidating force to be reckoned with.

Andre quickly shows off his impressive power by manhandling Roman Reigns and McIntyre, and then we see him throw Stone Cold Steve Austin across the ring with a Butterfly Suplex.

(Photo: nWay)

Next we see him dish out a damaging punch combo to John Cena, and then it's time for a Scoop Slam to Reigns, something the Head of the Table is not going to be thrilled about mind you. That said, he's really not going to be happy with what comes next, as Andre brings out the World's Strongest Splash to bring an end to the match, and it looks as impressive as ever.

You can watch Andre in action in the trailer above, and players can add him to their roster starting this Friday!

(Photo: nWay)

For those unfamiliar, WWE Undefeated is a new mobile game that features superstars going head to head on iOS and Android, and is available now. Gameplay blends moment-to-moment action with strategic elements that push you to know your chosen superstar's abilities, and the roster has grown to include Reigns, McIntyre, Undertaker, The Rock, Bray Wyatt, Seth Rollins, Kofi Kingston, Stone Cold, Triple H, Strowman, and now Andre, and more superstars are coming soon.

WrestleMania is right around the corner too, so it's the perfect time to throw down in WWE Undefeated. You can find the official description below.

"Play the first real-time head-to-head WWE game on your phone. Designed from the ground up for mobile, WWE Undefeated presents quick-session matches that blend fast arcade-style action with strategic depth of a collectible card game. Collect and upgrade wrestling move cards to build up your WWE Superstar’s arsenal to dominate your opponents. Experience over-the-top action with outrageous attacks, exaggerated poses, and unbelievable moves. Connect with a stable to share wrestling moves and strategies. Show the world what you’ve got on your quest for the WWE Championship."

