WWE Undefeated Reveals Braun Strowman and Teases New Superstars

WWE Undefeated recently brought WWE legend Triple H into the game, but nWay is far from done, and they've recently revealed a new addition to the roster in Braun Strowman. The Monster Among Men is the latest to join the mobile game's stable, and as you can see he is just as menacing in the game as he is in real life. That said, nWay also teased two more superstars coming to the game in a new poster which you can check out below. The first is a silhouette towards the top of the poster, while the second one is towards the bottom left, and we have a theory or two as to who they might be.

Let's start with the mystery figure at the top. Two legends come to mind when you look at the shape of the silhouette, and those names include Rowdy Roddy Piper and Million Dollar Man Ted DiBiase. It could end up being someone completely different, but those are the stars that I can't help but think of first.

As for the person on the bottom left, there are two other stars that leap to mind. The first is the Ultimate Warrior, what with the long hair and the clenched fist, though you could also describe that as a match for Mankind, with the fist having Socko. Both would fit the more legends focus of this latest wave of stars, but we'll just have to wait and see.

Time to reveal the next Superstar in #WWEUndefeated! Get ready to face #TheMonsterAmongMen himself, Braun Strowman in February! Are you ready for a new face of destruction? pic.twitter.com/S1r9wnMyAl — WWE Undefeated (@WWEUndefeated) January 22, 2021

You can check out the poster above and the caption, which reveals Strowman hits in February, can be found below.

"Time to reveal the next Superstar in #WWEUndefeated!

Get ready to face #TheMonsterAmongMen himself, Braun Strowman in February!

Are you ready for a new face of destruction?"

For those unfamiliar, WWE Undefeated is a new mobile game that features superstars going head to head on iOS and Android, and is available now. Gameplay blends moment-to-moment action but has some strategy thrown in as well, and you can see some of that in between the in-ring fights in the trailer.

With Royal Rumble and WrestleMania coming up, hopefully, we'll get some cool new content to go with the two biggest WWE events of the year.

