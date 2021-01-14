WWE Undefeated Adds Triple H and Debuts New Trailer

WWE Undefeated continues to add new superstars to its roster, and it doesn't get much bigger than its latest addition, The Game himself Triple H. Triple H is now live in nWay's hit mobile game, and the Cerebral Assassin looks just as deadly as you'd expect in the new Superstar Spotlight trailer, which you can check out for yourself in the video above. Triple H can mix things up up-close with little issue but as you can see in the gameplay footage also has surprising range, and when it's time for the finish you can pull of his iconic finishing move the Pedigree in style, which is now accompanied by slick green effects as his opponent is slammed into the ground, and you even get the DX chop as the icing on the cake.

He doesn't seem to have his trusty sledgehammer, but even without it he seems pretty lethal, and you can check out all of the new footage in the trailer above and a new image below.

(Photo: nWay)

For those unfamiliar, WWE Undefeated is a new mobile game that features superstars going head to head on iOS and Android, and is available now. Gameplay blends moment-to-moment action but has some strategy thrown in as well, and you can see some of that in between the in-ring fights in the trailer.

“nWay is a leader in making real-time competitive multiplayer games and we could not be more excited to partner with WWE to deliver an over-the-top experience,” said Taehoon Kim, CEO of nWay. “Combining synchronous PvP gameplay with the ability to collect and upgrade signature moves of WWE Superstars makes Undefeated the ultimate WWE mobile game fans have been waiting for.”

“nWay’s strong reputation for developing quality multiplayer games makes it a natural partner for us,” said Sarah Cummins, WWE Senior Vice President, Consumer Products. “WWE Undefeated will allow our fans to connect with their favorite Superstars and Legends in a fun and action-packed setting on their mobile devices.”

With Royal Rumble and WrestleMania coming up, hopefully, we'll get some cool new content to go with the two biggest WWE events of the year.

