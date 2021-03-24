WWE Undefeated Reveals First Look at Macho Man Trailer (Exclusive)

✖

WWE Undefeated recently added stars like Braun Strowman and Andre the Giant to the game, but they are far from finished, and the latest legend to join the game is none other than the Macho Man Randy Savage. Macho Man is one of the most iconic superstars ever to grace a wrestling ring, and the good news is that he's coming to the game this Friday. That's pretty cool in itself, but we'll do you one better, as we've got your exclusive first look at Macho Man in action in a slick new trailer, which you can see in the video above.

Savage can first be seen dishing out a running knee to The Undertaker, and while he is stunned Savage heads to the top and unleashes a double axe handle, throwing Undertaker for a loop and sending him down to the floor.

We then see Savage run through Roman Reigns with a series of elbows, and each attack comes with a yellow and pink blast effect that is perfectly fitting for the Macho Man. He closes out his attack on Reigns with a huge clothesline that lifts Reigns and rotates him around while Savage comes back down to Earth.

We then see Savage come down with authority from the sky, slamming Andre the Giant down into the ground with force. It stuns him, leaving Savage a perfect opportunity to unleash the Flying Elbow Drop, and it looks awesome.

(Photo: nWay)

You can watch Macho Man in action in the trailer above, and players can add him to their roster starting this Friday!

For those unfamiliar, WWE Undefeated is a new mobile game that features superstars going head to head on iOS and Android, and is available now. Gameplay blends moment-to-moment action with strategic elements that push you to know your chosen superstar's abilities, and the roster has grown to include Reigns, McIntyre, Undertaker, The Rock, Bray Wyatt, Seth Rollins, Kofi Kingston, Stone Cold, Triple H, Strowman, Andre, and now Macho Man, and more superstars are coming soon.

(Photo: nWay)

WrestleMania is right around the corner too, so it's the perfect time to throw down in WWE Undefeated. You can find the official description below.

"Play the first real-time head-to-head WWE game on your phone. Designed from the ground up for mobile, WWE Undefeated presents quick-session matches that blend fast arcade-style action with strategic depth of a collectible card game. Collect and upgrade wrestling move cards to build up your WWE Superstar’s arsenal to dominate your opponents. Experience over-the-top action with outrageous attacks, exaggerated poses, and unbelievable moves. Connect with a stable to share wrestling moves and strategies. Show the world what you’ve got on your quest for the WWE Championship."

What do you think of Macho Man? Let us know in the comments or feel free to talk all things gaming and WWE with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!