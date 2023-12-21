X AKA Twitter Breaks Down Again After Everyone's Tweets Disappear

X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, has broken down again. Late Wednesday night, users noticed that while they could access the main X site, their Following and For You feeds were met not with posts but with the "Welcome to X!" message prompting them to find people to follow. Additionally, when going direction to user's profiles, the profiles appeared to have no posted messages, though the "What's happening" column still reflected current trending topics on the site, including "Welcome to X" and "Not Twitter".

According to Downdetector, the outage issue appeared to be fairly widespread and impacted users on both desktop and mobile versions of the platform. However, if users Googled "twitter broken", they could find cached tweets, many of them just minutes old all referencing the outage — something that seemed to indicate that the site is actually functioning with users able to post and those posts caching and, thus, being available via search, just that for whatever reason the posts can't be read on the actual site or app.

Wednesday's outage is the most recent for the social media site. Earlier this month, X suffered a widespread outage involving links included in posts. That outage resulted in a situation where any link a user tried to open after navigating to it via tweet resulted in an error page form X saying that people were working to "get things up and running soon." That issue, like the one on Wednesday night, was widespread, and appeared to impact all links and users.

At this time, it is unclear when X/Twitter will resume regular functionality.