Elon Musk Will "Look Into" PlayStation's Removal of Twitter/X on PS5 and PS4

Elon Musk, the owner of social media platform X (formerly Twitter), has said that he will be investigating Sony's decision to remove native support for the feature across PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles. Earlier this week, Sony announced that it would be discontinuing its integration of Twitter for PS5 and PS4 in one week's time on Monday, November 13. Now, prior to this move taking effect, it looks like Musk might try to find a way to have Sony change its mind.

In a recent post on X, Musk responded to the news that Sony would soon be ditching its integration of the social media site in the coming days. Musk didn't say anything definitive about the matter, but did say "I will look into this." Whether this means that Musk will try to get Sony to reverse course on this decision isn't known for the time being. Generally speaking, Musk likely finds it disappointing that Sony would look to delete X support from PS5 and PS4 given how much it promotes the social media site on its own.

I will look into this — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 7, 2023

Although Sony hasn't shared its reason behind deleting the functionality tied to X on PS5 and PS4, the purpose likely has to do with money. In short, Musk and those at X drastically raised the fees tied to the platform's API earlier this year, which means that Sony would've had to shell out more money on an annual basis to keep X support active on PlayStation hardware. Rather than continue to pay these higher costs, Sony seems to have instead decided to simply pull the plug. On this front, Sony isn't alone as did the same thing earlier in 2023 for its Xbox platforms.

