X (Twitter) Links Suffering Widespread Outage

X, formerly (and often still) known as Twitter, appears to be suffering a widespread outage when it comes to the links included in tweets. This makes it so that pretty much any link someone tries to open after navigating to it via a tweet results in an error page from X saying that people are working to "get things up and running soon." While issues like these occasionally affect people sporadically to the point that some users can access X links or other features even while most can't, this particular issue seems to be affecting any and all links and users.

Sure enough, if you head to X or Twitter or whatever you prefer to call it now and try to visit a link, you'll find that the links are indeed broken with all of them leading to the same ice cream-filled error page. Take the tweet below, for example, where we shared our latest episode of ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast featuring discussions about Marvel's What If...? news. The podcast is available on all three of the platforms listed there, though you won't find your way to it by clicking those links, at least not until what's formerly Twitter gets those working again.

The #WhatIf reaction bonus episode packed with a breakdown of that Marvel Animation news is available now!



Download & subscribe--

Apple: https://t.co/iPnaq5UnpS

Spotify: https://t.co/wTc3xHkITw

YouTube: https://t.co/p3xAIYKdrK pic.twitter.com/AtAtzbBKT6 — Phase Zero – MCU (@PhaseZeroCB) December 13, 2023

Users have reported the same issue with people all over the site saying that they're unable to access links via tweets. Downdetector, the site that tracks problems like these across different platforms, is also showing a huge spike in issues reported by users who've been sharing the same story.

X has not yet shared an update about the link situation to indicate when things will be back up and running again.

This story is developing...