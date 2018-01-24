WWE Superstar And UFC Fighter Set To Duke It Out In Dragon Ball FighterZ Tomorrow

We’re less than 48 hours away from the arrival of Bandai Namco‘s Dragon Ball FighterZ, a top-notch fighting game that features a who’s who of superstars from the hit anime, mixing it up in beautiful 2D action. But if you need a glimpse of what you’re in for before the game releases on Friday, the team at Xbox has you covered.

Microsoft has just announced that a special live stream will take place on tomorrow, January 25, at 2 PM PDT, over at the Mixer Xbox channel. And it further drive the point home as to how hard-hitting the game will be, the company is bringing in two experts that know a thing or two about bringing down an opponent.

Austin Creed and Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson will be joining the broadcast, going at it in competition with a number of Dragon Ball‘s best combatants.

WWE fans will be quite familiar with Creed, who hosts his own game channel, UpUpDwnDwn, on YouTube, and also appears as wrestling superstar Xavier Woods, as part of the New Day stable. (He’ll also be taking part in this Sunday’s Royal Rumble, alongside his cohorts Big E and Kofi Kingston.)

Meanwhile, Johnson remains the undisputed champion in the UFC Flyweight division, and is a hard-hitter in his own right – and he apparently knows a thing or two about fighting games, just like Creed.

The stream will be hosted by content creators Maximillian Dood and Rhymestyle, and will take place at Bandai Namco’s headquarters – the perfect place to settle a squabble or two, especially when it comes to all things Dragon Ball FighterZ.

This fighting stream is the latest in Microsoft’s Xbox Live Sessions, in which they ask superstars to stop by and take part in forthcoming games. The show has featured talent like Marlon Wayans, James Corden and DJ Khaled in the past, and with a slate of first-party hits on the way in the coming months, Microsoft will likely keep this program going. Whether they’ll be as awesome as tomorrow’s shows remains to be seen.

Dragon Ball FighterZ releases on January 26 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.