How to Watch the Xbox and Bethesda E3 2021 Showcase

E3 2021 is officially fully operational as today, June 13th, marks the second day of the four-day event. While there is certainly plenty going on at E3 this year, today holds the first potentially massive presentation thanks to playing host to the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase. While we know exactly when to tune in, the specifics of what the two will actually show remain a mystery. Even so, there are some likely participants and some unlikely ones based on what's been said and reports and rumors circling the event.

When Is the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase?

The actual event kicks off today at 1PM ET/10AM PT. Given that the Square Enix showcase is set to immediately follow Xbox and Bethesda, that puts Xbox and Bethesda's allotted time at around 2 hours and 15 minutes. That sounds like a lot, but it's almost certain to contain plenty of deep dives and other such content that isn't directly a world premiere announcement or anything of the sort.

The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase is so soon. #XboxBethesda Tune in June 13

🇺🇸10AM PT

🇲🇽12PM Mexico City

🇺🇸1PM ET

🇧🇷2PM Brasilia

🇬🇧6PM UK

🇳🇬6PM Lagos

🇪🇺7PM W. Europe

🇷🇺8PM Moscow

🇦🇪9PM Abu Dhabi

🇮🇳10:30PM Mumbai & June 14

🇨🇳1AM Beijing

🇯🇵2AM Japan

🇦🇺3AM Sydney — Xbox (@Xbox) June 11, 2021

How to Watch the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase

Thankfully, there are plenty of different ways to watch the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase. Just about every streaming platform from YouTube to Twitch will host the event, and that includes E3 2021's platforms itself. All you really need to do is find an official Xbox account of your choice, and you're set. For ease of access, we have gone ahead and embedded the official Xbox YouTube placeholder above, which should kick into he actual livestream when, well, live.

We're almost ready...

The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase is today -- 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm UK. Tune in at https://t.co/rbUAnAYPb3#XboxBethesda pic.twitter.com/ZJb8o9edNk — Bethesda (@bethesda) June 13, 2021

What to Expect at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase

It seems fair to assume, based on the fact that the placeholder art for the event prominently features it, that we will get plenty of information about the upcoming Halo Infinite. Other rumored reveals include a sequel to The Outer Worlds, something about Starfield, Psychonauts 2, and more. Current chatter indicates that the new Fable and Perfect Dark likely won't make an appearance, but who knows for sure. Those are just predictions, however, and anything could really happen.

As noted above, the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase at E3 2021 is set to take place today at 1PM ET/10AM PT. The exact details of what might be revealed during the broadcast remain unclear, for now. You can check out all of our previous coverage of E3 2021 right here.

What do you think Xbox and Bethesda will show off during the presentation today? Are you excited to potentially see any video game in particular? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!