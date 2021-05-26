Xbox, Bethesda Set Date for Games Showcase Event

✖

After many rumors and guesses about how Microsoft would conduct itself this year during the summer gaming events, the company has confirmed its plans for a joint games showcase between Xbox and Bethesda. The event will take place on June 13th, a Sunday, and will begin at 10 a.m. PT. The Xbox team offered a brief preview of what’s to come and said the event would focus on “games from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda, and many game creators from our partners around the world.”

For those planning on tuning in right as the show starts, expect to be watching for around 90 minutes if you want to see everything Bethesda and Xbox have to offer. Aaron Greenberg, the general manager for Xbox Games Marketing, confirmed the runtime of the event in a post on the Xbox Wire and previewed some of the plans which include holiday releases, the goods from Bethesda, and Xbox Game Pass games.

Games, Games, Games 🗣️

World Premieres 🎬

New titles on @XboxGamePass ⏫ Save the date for the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase: https://t.co/ezcMtO6JM6 | #XboxBethesda pic.twitter.com/WHVbgZl5Fo — Xbox (@Xbox) May 26, 2021

“You’ve told us how excited you are about welcoming Bethesda into the Xbox family, so we know you’re going to want a front-row seat to the Xbox & Bethesda Games showcase – a 90-minute show packed with everything you want to know about the epic gaming lineup coming out of this partnership, the incredible games coming to Xbox this holiday, upcoming releases on Xbox Game Pass, and more,” Greenberg said.

Since Microsoft acquired Bethesda there’ve been plenty of talks about whether or not future Bethesda games would be exclusive to Xbox platforms and Windows 10 PC or if they’d be available elsewhere like on the PlayStation. Xbox is pretty open about sharing releases and opportunities with others, but the most obvious answer has always been that Xbox would indeed want to keep Bethesda’s future games that don’t currently have previous obligations exclusive to its platforms. from the way the events have been combined this year, it seems likely that’s to be the case, but we of course won’t know for sure until we hear what the two companies have in store during the event.

The 90-minute broadcast will of course be available to watch afterwards for those who miss the live showing, but if you want to watch it as it happens, you’ll be able to do so through Twitch, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter. Later on in the year, Greenberg also confirmed Xbox’s plans to host a digital Xbox FanFest event.