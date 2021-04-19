Xbox Cloud Gaming Limited Beta Begins on Windows 10 PCs and Apple Devices

✖

Select Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will now have the option of playing games through the cloud on their Windows 10 PCs and Apple devices. Invitations for the beta are being sent out now, and participants will be able to check out more than 100 games through Edge, Google Chrome, and Safari web browsers. The games can be played via a Bluetooth or USB connected controller, while 50 games will also support touch controls. According to a new blog post from Xbox, the goal is to send out more invitations on a continuous basis to all of the 22 supported countries.

A link to the original Xbox blog post can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Invites to the Xbox Cloud Gaming limited beta on Windows 10 PC and Apple phones and tablets will start to go out tomorrow for @XboxGamePass Ultimate members. Details here: https://t.co/LpNFVK7mqa — Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) April 19, 2021

As this is a beta, users should expect to see some technical hiccups. Xbox sees this as an opportunity to "test and learn." The company is looking for feedback from players, in order to make things run as smoothly as possible across all platforms. The goal will be to add compatibility with more devices over time, as Xbox works to make the experience as user-friendly as possible.

It's unclear how long it will be before Xbox Cloud Gaming opens up to everyone, but this should be exciting news for Windows 10 and Apple users! The ability to continue playing anywhere could make Xbox Game Pass an even more appealing option than it already is. Android users already have the option, but this opens up Xbox Cloud Gaming to even more players.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate has gotten a very big push over the last year. Microsoft clearly sees it as a top selling point for Xbox hardware, and the list of available games makes it the closest thing the industry has to a "Netflix for gaming." Following the purchase of Bethesda and Microsoft's partnership with EA Play, the service has seen a big influx of games over just the last few months. Subscribers should expect that to continue in the coming months.

Are you excited for Xbox Cloud Gaming to come to Windows 10 PCs and Apple devices? Are you a Game Pass subscriber? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!